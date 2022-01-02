An influential monarch in southwest Nigeria, the Olubadan of Ibadan land, has died at the age of 93

An official announcement of the Yoruba king's death is expected later, but palace sources who spoke on condition of anonymity confirmed the report

The monarch reportedly passed on in the early hours of Sunday, January 2, at the University College Hospital, Ibadan

The Olubadan of Ibadan land, Oba Saliu Adetunji, has reportedly passed away. The 93-year-old monarch joined his ancestors on Sunday, January 2.

The death of the Yoruba monarch is yet to be announced officially, but sources at the palace who claimed anonymity confirmed the news, New Telegraph reports.

It was gathered that the monarch died at the University College Hospital in Ibadan, Oyo state.

When contacted by The Punch, the monarch’s aides neither confirmed nor denied the death.

One of his media aides, when contacted on the telephone, said:

“Even if he is dead, it is the governor that will announce it."

Oba Adetunji was crowned the 41st Olubadan on March 4, 2017. The successful businessman who was born on August 26, 1928, was the first of 17 children of his parents.

A former lawmaker, Oloye Lekan Balogun, who is currently Otun Olubadan, may be next in line to succeed the departed monarch according to the Ibadan monarchical hierarchy.

Source: Legit.ng