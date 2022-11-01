Nigeria was thrown into mourning in the early hour of Tuesday as one of its elder statesmen, Mbazulike Amaechi, died

The elder statesman reportedly died at the age of 93 in his hometown Ukpor in Anambra state, on Tuesday

Amaechi led some southeast leaders to Aso Rock earlier this year to make case for the detained proscribed IPOB leader, Nnamdi Kadu

Ukpor, Anambra - Mbazulike Amechi, the first aviation minister and strong member of the Zikist movement, has died.

The Elder statesman died at the age of 93 on Tuesday morning, November 1, in his hometown at Ukpor, Nnewi South Local Government of Anambra state, Sahara Reporters.

Southeast mourn as Nigeria first aviation minister dies

Source: Facebook

Recall that Amechi recently led some Igbo elders to Aso Rock to make case for the detained leader of the proscribed Indigenous People of Biafra (IPOB), Nnamdi Kanu.



Earlier this year, the former minister pleaded with IPOB to withdraw the sit-at-home order in the southeast when President Muhammadu planned to visit Ebonyi.

The elder statesman pleaded with the successionist group to withdraw the threat and avoid any move that would embarrass Ndigbo before President Buhari.

He then added that the visit of President Muhammadu Buhari would offer the opportunity for the Igbo elders to address the insecurity challenges bedevilling the region and secure the release of Kanu.

Amechi reveals how Aso Rock cabals are stopping Buhari from releasing Nnamdi Kanu

Legit.ng earlier reported that Mbazulike Amechi, the former minister of aviation and an elder statesman, has said that the cabals in Aso Rock are the ones frustrating the release of Nnamdi Kanu.

Kanu is a secessionist and the founder of the proscribed indigenous people of Biafra (IPOB), fighting for the secession and independence of Southeast Nigeria.

Amechi said he led delegations of Igbo elders to demand the release of Kanu, and Buhari gave his words. Still, the cabals in Aso Rock have been frustrating the release of the secessionist.

Amechi said he led the Igbo elders’ delegation to Buhari and requested the release of Nnamdi Kanu. According to him, Buhari agreed and asked them to put the request on paper.

