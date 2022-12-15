Nigerians on Thursday, December 15, woke to the news of Demola Seriki's death. Until he passed on in the early hours of Thursday, Seriki was Nigeria’s ambassador to Spain, and an ally of the All Progressives Congress (APC)'s presidential candidate, Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu.

PAY ATTENTION: How media literate are you? Click to take a quiz – bust fake news with Legit.ng!

Legit.ng has beamed its light on late Seriki and discovered some interesting facts about him that may be quite unknown to a lot of Nigerians.

Seriki was a gubernatorial candidate on the platform of the ACN (Photo: Demola Seriki)

Source: UGC

1. Lagos-born

Late Demola Seriki was born on Lagos Island on 30 November 1959.

2. Academic background

After his education in Nigeria, Sriki proceeded to the United States for undergraduate and postgraduate studies where he bagged his B.Sc. and M.Sc. in Accounting from the City University of New York.

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ find the “Recommended for you” block on the home page and enjoy!

3. A grassroots politician

The Nigerian envoy to Spain known as a grassroots politician started his political career as a clerical officer at Lagos City Council, Lagos Island in 1978.

3. Permanent Nigerian representative at the UN

Apart from being Nigeria's ambassador to the Kingdom of Spain, Seriki had an accreditation as a permanent representative of Nigeria to the United Nations World Tourism Organisation.

4. Former minister

Back home, Seriki was a former minister of agriculture and water resources, defence, mines, and steel development and interior.

5. The Otun Aare of Lagos

Based on his influence and achievements, the Oba of Lagos, HRH Oba Rilwan Akiolu, in May 2009, conferred on Seriki the chieftaincy title of ‘The Otun Aare of Lagos’.

6. A family man

Seriki is survived by wives and children.

7. PDP ex-chieftain

Seriki was appointed a minister on the platform of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP.)

However, he defected to the Action Congress of Nigeria (one of the parties which formed the ruling All Progressives Congress) after losing the Lagos ACN's gubernatorial ticket to Ade Dosunmu ahead of the 2011 general elections.

8. Tinubu's ally

During a recent interview, Seriki, speaking on how he met Tinubu and his support for him in the 2023 presidential election, said:

“I have known Asiwaju Bola Tinubu since 1992. So, it is a relationship that dates over 27 years ago. We met at the INEC office. I was running for a Senatorial seat and he was also running for the Senate. So, INEC staffers had to screen the 2 of us together. So, it was an alphabetical screening of “ST” Seriki and Tinubu. That was how I met him and since then, we have been very cordial.

"...he has touched a lot of people’s lives. When I was going to boarding school in 1971, my grandmother told me that the success of a man is not in the amount of wealth he has amassed, but in a number of people, he has made. Asiwaju has touched a lot of people’s lives. That is why I love him.”

Tears as Nigeria’s ambassador to Spain Demola Seriki dies at 63

Nigeria’s Ambassador to Spain, Demola Seriki, is dead.

The prominent Lagos politician was said to have died in Madrid, Spain at the age of 63.

Legit.ng gathered that his death was announced in a notice signed by his children on Thursday, December 15.

Source: Legit.ng