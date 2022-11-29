One of Nigeria's elder statesmen and former minister, Wantaregh Paul Unongo, has died at the age of 87

Unongo, who was reportedly the chairman of the Northern Elders Forum died on Tuesday afternoon, November 29, at a hospital in Jos, Plateau state

The former minister's death is expected to be announced by the Tiv Traditional Council, according to a family source

Jos, Plateau state - Wantaregh Paul Unongo, an elder statesman and Minister of Steel in the Second Republic, has reportedly died at the age of 87.

Daily Trust cited a family source as confirming that the former minister died on Tuesday afternoon, November 29, at a hospital in Jos, Plateau state, where he had been receiving treatment.

Wantaregh Paul Unongo, a former minister and elder statesman, died on Tuesday, November 29, at the age of 87. Photo credits: @NigeriasToday, @OnwardNG

The family source said the ex-minister, who was Chairman of Northern Elders Forum, had recently been in and out of hospital over his ill health.

Wantaregh Paul Unongo's death: Tiv Traditional Council to make official announcement

The source stated further that the former minister's death is expected to be announced by the Tiv Traditional Council.

The late Unongo was born on September 26, 1935, and belonged to the Kwaghngise-Anure-Abera ancestry in Turan of Kwande local government area in Benue.

Nigeria's first surveyor-general Daniel Omoigui is dead

In a similar development, Nigeria's first surveyor-general of the federation, Daniel Omoigui, was reported dead on Friday, November 25.

Omoigui's son, Sota, said he died on Thursday, November 24, at the age of 91.

"The family of Surveyor Daniel Aiyanyo Omoigui of the Egite family, Isi, in Uhunmwode LGA, Edo State and the entire Egite family of the Edo Kingdom and Barrister Mrs Grace Onaiwu Omoigui nee Asemota (late) and the entire Asemota family of Ogbe Quarters, Oredo LGA, Edo State, is heartbroken yet thankful for a life of legacy well spent as we announce the passing of our dearly beloved father and grandfather – Surv. Daniel Aiyanyo Omoigui – who was called to rest in the Lord on November 24, 2022," a statement from the deceased family on his death read.

KWASU Vice Chancellor Muhammed Mustapha Akanbi dies at 51

Similarly, Prof. Muhammed Mustapha Akanbi (SAN), the vice chancellor of the Kwara State University (KWASU), has passed on.

He died on Sunday, November 20, at a medical facility in Lagos state.

The news of his death was confirmed by the university’s management in a statement signed by the registrar, Dr Kikelomo Sally.

Source: Legit.ng