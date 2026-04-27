A Nigerian lady named Oyeyemi Islamiyat has shared her 2026 UTME result on social media after a long wait

She mentioned that she had sleepless nights and checked the JAMB portal eight times before her score finally surfaced

The young student expressed gratitude that she would not have to sit for the examination again

A young Nigerian lady, Oyeyemi Islamiyat, has posted her UTME result on TikTok after experiencing what she described as sleepless nights.

Oyeyemi, known as @shortbeaut on the platform, revealed that the journey to seeing her marks was filled with anxiety.

A lady who checked her 2026 UTME result 8 times finally sees score. Photo: @shortbeaut

Source: TikTok

According to her, she had to check the portal eight different times before her results were eventually released.

Nigerian lady celebrates UTME result

While she noted that the score was not exactly what she had expected, she was relieved to be done with the process.

In her words:

"After all the sleepless nights Alhamdulilah God DID."

She further expressed her joy at the prospect of moving forward with her academic pursuits.

See her TikTok post below:

Social media users react

Legit.ng has compiled some reactions to Islamiyat's post below:

pookie said:

"Congrats Oya cover ur reg number. It bad to expose ur reg number like that"

gabby.bby02 said:

"lol, omo drop a heart if u pass jamb and didn’t post ur result on TikTok"

gift noble said:

"Omo God did the same for me I got 209"

Cleopatra said:

"see as u dash jamb like 1k congratulations tho"

Dara said:

"Congrats omorr God did same score though"

Oluwatobiloba said:

"M scared of my crs fr hv not seen my result tho"

Another science student also shared a screenshot of his 2026 UTME result, sharing how he had sleepless nights while preparing for the exam.

2026 UTME: Father posts underage daughter's result

Meanwhile, Legit.ng reported that a proud father shared a screenshot of what his underage daughter scored in her 2026 UTME result, where she wrote science subjects.

The man shared the scores his daughter got in English, Biology, Chemistry, and Physics.

Source: Legit.ng