Ngeria’s Ambassador to Spain, Demola Seriki, is dead, according to a report by The Nation.

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ find the “Recommended for you” block on the home page and enjoy!

The Lagos politician was said to have died in Madrid, Spain at 63. His death was announced in a notice signed by his children on Thursday.

The notice said that he died in Madrid, Spain in the early hours of Thursday surrounded by his family and children.

Breaking: Tears as Top Nigerian Govt Official Dies in Spain

Source: Twitter

PAY ATTENTION: Follow us on Instagram - get the most important news directly in your favourite app!

Source: Legit.ng