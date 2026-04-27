Repeated outages of the NIN platform have left Nigerians unable to access banking, telecom, and essential services, causing financial losses and widespread frustration

Experts and insiders point to outdated equipment, poor power supply, centralised systems, and heavy demand as key reasons the platform keeps crashing

Professionals say only sustained government investment, modern infrastructure, and better system design can stop the recurring disruptions

“Ten days. That’s how long it took for me to retrieve my SIM card,” Adenike recalls, after going through what she described as “hell at the hands of National Identification Number (NIN).”

“Every day I went there, it was NIN downtime, and the workers told me there was nothing they could do. I thought it was incompetence and went to another branch, but it was the same thing.

“I couldn’t make or receive calls, get OTPs, do transfers, receive alerts, or anything else because everything is tied to my SIM card. This NIN issue really dealt with me. It was hell. I can’t forget it in a hurry.”

Adenike’s experience, she shared with Legit.ng, reflects the frustration of many Nigerians as the National Identity Management Commission (NIMC) continues to experience repeated downtime in recent months disrupting the NIN platform.

The disruption extends far beyond individual inconvenience. Each time the NIN portal goes down, its effects spread across multiple sectors, stalling bank verification processes, delaying international passport applications, and interrupting registrations for external examinations.

The NIN platform continues to experience downtime as Nigerians express their frustration. Credit: NIMC.

Source: UGC

For many small businesses that rely heavily on mobile communication, the impact is immediate and damaging, cutting off access to customers and transactions.

The repeated outages, analysts say, carry real economic consequences. In a country where daily life is increasingly tied to mobile connectivity, even short periods of downtime can translate into missed income, delayed financial activity, and a general slowdown in productivity for households and businesses alike.

Many have also taken to social media to vent their frustration as affected agencies issue notices about NIN verification being down, including prospective members of political parties who needed their NIN verified before they could formally register.

NIMC reportedly attributed the prolonged downtime of its National Identification Number (NIN) verification portal to a mandatory system migration and maintenance.

The upgrade, which began in early July 2025, involved moving to a new identity verification platform designed to strengthen national security and enhance the efficiency of ID authentication.

However, it remains to be seen if it is the upgrade of 2025 that has persisted till now. In another report by the Nigerian Tribune, the commission maintained that parts of its platform remain operational, including the modification facility.

Insider perspectives on NIN downtime

Legit.ng spoke with two agents of the NIMC who agreed to comment anonymously on the recurring downtime.

One of the first causes they identified was unstable network connectivity.

“In some cases, there could be connectivity issues between the backend partners and the frontend partners, and if the VPN is not connected, one would not be able to connect to the enrolment platform.”

They also pointed to outdated infrastructure across the commission, from computers and laptops to satellite dishes and even staff welfare.

“We can do with better systems. Computers, laptops, satellite dishes, environment, staff welfare and all could be better. Compared with an agency like INEC, the NIMC could be better funded by the government as it is a foundational identity system which needs utmost priority.”

Going beyond the NIN portal downtime, they touched on the delivery of services at their offices nationwide.

“Some of our computers take 30-45 minutes to boot. When the light goes off, we have to start all over, and some centres have just one or two systems for registration. So, if there are 50 people on a queue, it’ll take a long time.

“There is no provision for uninterrupted power supply. A procedure that should take 10 minutes can eventually be 2 hours. There is an improvement on network connectivity, in recent times, but the gadgets we use and power supply can be frustrating at times,” they added

NIN downtime continues to be a major source of frustration for many Nigerians. Credit: TheCable.

Source: UGC

The technical reasons behind frequent NIN downtime

To get the perspective of a professional who has worked on platforms similar to identity and verification, Legit.ng spoke with a Site Reliability Engineer (SRE), who only wanted to be identified as Dan, and he explained why a digital platform like NIN would face many downtime within a short period.

“One simple reason the NIN platform goes down is that too many people use it at once. Given our population in Nigeria and the surge of usage anytime there is an announcement to do something, the system crashes.

"If the backend isn’t built on elastic infrastructure like auto-scaling cloud or hybrid, you get overload, slowdowns and inevitably, crashes.”

Another issue Dan noted – putting it in plain, easy-to-understand terms – is that some key parts of the system depend on just one setup.

“So, one problem can easily shut plenty parts down. In technical terms, if say identity lookup, authentication and API gateway are not redundantly deployed, one failure cascades system-wide.”

He further stated that if banks, telecommunication companies, and other third parties are constantly pinging NIN endpoints, there is bound to be an issue.

“If API rate limiting, caching, and gateway orchestration are poor, external traffic alone can overwhelm the system. It’s like 50 people knocking on one door at the same time, the system will get overwhelmed,” he added.

A DevOps engineer, who chose to stay anonymous, added to Dan’s submissions, pointing out issues of database, power, and hacks can also contribute to the NIN platform downtime that Nigerians and reliant organisations experience.

“The NIN database could be struggling. All NIN records sit somewhere, and every request goes there. If that storage isn’t well organised or duplicated, even simple checks become slow or fail.

“Also, this is Nigeria. if the system is mostly hosted locally and there’s a power issue, network failure, or overheating, it can go down completely.

“Another cause could be that if there’s any suspicion of hacking or data leaks, the engineers in charge may decide to slow things down or temporarily shut access to protect data. This would look like “downtime” to users but it’s a measure to protect or salvage the situation.

“Another thing I must mention is that implementing updates can cause system crash. If updates are pushed without proper staging, testing, or rollback plans, you would without doubt get production failures.”

Ayoola Afolabi, a fraud prevention professional and framework developer, added that frequent downtime on platforms like NIN is largely driven by infrastructure readiness and data architecture limitations, particularly where system capacity has not evolved at the same pace as demand.

Expert Ayoola Afolabi discusses the causes and solutions of NIN incessant downtime. Credit: First Bank.

Source: UGC

“As adoption increases, especially with mandatory NIN linkage across banking, telecoms, and public services, the volume of real-time data requests rises significantly. If the underlying infrastructure and data pipelines are not designed to handle this scale, the system becomes prone to congestion, latency, and eventual service disruption.

“Another contributing factor is the reliance on highly centralised data access. When multiple institutions query a single core system without efficient data distribution, caching, or load balancing, it creates bottlenecks that affect performance across the entire ecosystem,” Afolabi further said.

NIN: How government can improve the situation

The NIMC agents who spoke anonymously said government must prioritise funding for the commission in the same it prioritises INEC. They argue that the NIMC deserves stronger investment because of its importance as foundational identity system.

They point to Nigeria’s budget performance as an indicator of the funding challenge that the commission faces.

“I’m not sure Nigeria has ever achieved 70% budget performance. This also affects us, and we are unable to get required funds to overhaul some of our systems,” one of them said.

“On the part of the commission, there is the provision of SERVICOM to help handle complaints relating to NIN. There are toll-free numbers, email and social media platforms available for Nigerians to lodge complaints.”

However, Dan believes that resolving the crisis requires more than establishing and improving customer care channels.

According to him, the government must take a deliberate and sustained approach to rebuilding the system’s foundation.

He recommends the introduction of a proper control layer to regulate how requests enter the system, particularly from high-demand users such as banks and telecommunications companies. By placing limits on how frequently these organisations can query NIN data, and by temporarily storing commonly requested information, the system can reduce unnecessary repetition and ease pressure on its core infrastructure.

Beyond that, he emphasises the need for visibility and accountability within the system itself. Performance tracking tools that are capable of measuring uptime, identifying failures, and tracing their causes would allow engineers to respond faster and prevent minor issues from escalating into full outages.

Rather than relying on one central system, Dan advises the deployment of backup infrastructure that can take over automatically when one component fails.

“Distributing workload across multiple servers, while combining local infrastructure with cloud-based support, would significantly improve resilience and reduce the likelihood of nationwide disruptions.”

More so, he notes that these improvements will require significant financial commitment from the government. And without it, NIMC will only continue to paper over the cracks.

“For a system that is central to banking, telecommunications, governance, and identity verification, incremental fixes will not be enough.”

Afolabi, who developed the TRUST-FX Framework, further advised that there should be clearly defined APIs and standardised data exchange protocols.

“Clearly defined APIs and standardised data exchange protocols are essential to ensure smoother integration between NIN and external systems such as banks and telecom providers. Regular stress testing and performance optimisation should also be embedded into system operations.

“From a broader systems standpoint, platforms must be designed for continuous interaction and growth. Frameworks such as TRUST-FX emphasise system integration, real-time intelligence, and adaptability, ensuring that both infrastructure and data flows can scale effectively under sustained demand,” Afolabi added.

Another DevOps engineer corroborated that with Nigeria’s population not looking to be slowing down, the country needs a phased, well-funded overhaul, supported by a dedicated team of reliability-focused engineers, to ensure that the platform can meet the demands of the world’s most populous Black nation.

This report is produced under the DPI Africa Journalism Fellowship Programme of the Media Foundation for West Africa and Co-Develop.

Banks, telcos struggle as NIN portal downtime enters second week

In a previous report by Legit.ng,

Source: Legit.ng