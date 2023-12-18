President Bola Tinubu's minister has officially returned to the APC, 18 months after dumping Accord Party

The minister of power, Bayo Adelabu, is excited as he is looking forward to flying the party's flag in Oyo state's next governorship election

However, the leadership of the APC in Oyo state has warned against division among key players in its fold as it insisted its arms is wide open to receive other aggrieved members

The leadership of the All Progressives Congress (APC) in Oyo state has warned existing and returning members to shun any action capable of polarising the party as it is poised to continue with its reconciliation efforts despite the recent return of a good number of former members who defected to Accord in 2022.

On Friday, December 15, the main opposition party in the state received back most of the gladiators who had left for the Accord in the build-up to the 2023 general election as a result of some internal crisis.

The returning members included the gubernatorial candidate of the Accord Party and current Minister of Power, Chief Adebayo Adelabu, two former deputy Chairmen of Oyo APC, Alhaji Isiaka Alimi and Chief Olalekan Adeyemo, as well as Chief Kunle Sanda, Chief Goke Oyetunji, Hon. Kolapo Kola-Daisi, Hon. Kunle Jenrade among others.

In a statement made available to Legit.ng on Monday, December 18, by its publicity secretary, Olawale Sadare, Oyo APC urged all other former party members who are yet to return to rescind their decision to either stay put in Accord or join the ruling on account of grievances picked with handlers and leaders of the thumb party.

"We do not want any of our people to remain outside the fence now that the storm is over. So, we are appealing to the concerned individuals who stayed away from the last Friday event to return home without further delay.

"We must appreciate the efforts of President Bola Ahmed Tinubu and our national chairman, Dr. Abdullahi Ganduje, in supporting the reconciliation drive of the current leadership of Oyo APC as this has facilitated the return of many of our members who abandoned the party over 18 months ago. We can say categorically that all stakeholders including our three Senators, nine members of the House of Representatives and four members of the State House of Assembly have resolved to work together with the new members with a view to making the party stronger and more virile ahead of future challenges.

"Meanwhile, it is important for the returning members to shun any divisive tendencies particularly as it relates to parallel meetings and engagement in dog fight over executive committee position at all levels since it has been agreed by all parties that modalities would be worked out to address some grey areas which might affect total integration and harmonious coexistence. The status quo should be maintained across the 351 Wards and 33 LGAs until further notice from the appropriate quarters," Oyo APC stated.

