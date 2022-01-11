Nigeria on Tuesday, January 11, lost one of its former leaders who was ousted from office by coup, Chief Ernest Shonekan

The octogenarian died in Lagos state on Tuesday, although his family members are yet to speak on the cause of his death

Shonekan was the leader of the Interim National Government installed to succeed the military regime of General Ibrahim Babangida

Chief Ernest Shonekan, the leader of the defunct Interim National Government set up to succeed General Ibrahim Babangida's regime died in Lagos at the age of 85 on Tuesday, January 11.

Shonekan headed the then government between August 26 and November 17, 1993, when he was removed from office in a coup orchestrated by late General Sani Abacha, The Guardian reports.

Source: Legit.ng