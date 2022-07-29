Newspaper Review: Rumbles as Governor Wike Speaks on Atiku, PDP

A major story in mainstream Nigerian news media over the week was the remark of Governor Nyesom Wike that he will speak soon on his relationship with Atiku Abubakar and the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP).

Governor Nyesom Wike says he would soon break his silence on the recent happenings in the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP).

The governor's media aide, Kelvin Ebiri, made this known in a statement on Saturday, July 23, in Port Harcourt, the state capital.

New Video Shows Abductors Flogging Passengers Abducted Onboard Abuja-Kaduna Train

A new video released by the Islamic State in West Africa Province (ISWAP) showed abductors flogging passengers abducted onboard the Abuja-Kaduna train on Monday, March 28.

The video was shared on Twitter by Murtala Ibin, a conflict and security correspondent with a media platform with focus on the coverage of insecurity across Africa, Human Angle.

ASUU Strike: Blackout Looms As Electricity Workers Issue Fresh Threat

Electricity workers, under the aegis of the National Union of Electricity Employees (NUEE), said they would join the Nigeria Labour Congress (NLC) in its solidarity protest over the lingering Academic Staff Union of Universities (ASUU) strike.

Meanwhile, NLC had earlier directed workers to embark on a nationwide protest on Tuesday, July 26, and Wednesday, 27 in solidarity with the strike by ASUU.

2023: APC, Tinubu in Trouble As Thousands Defect to PDP in Northern State

A fresh crisis surrounds the All progressives Congress (APC), as thousands of the ruling party members on Thursday, July 21, defected to the opposition Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) in Gulma town under Argungu local government area of Kebbi State.

The mammoth defectors were led by Alhaji Mansur Adamu Gulma Yargyra, a former representative hopeful under the ruling party, APC in the state.

2023: After Praying to God, PDP Governor Reveals Presidential Candidate He Will Support

Governor Samuel Ortom of Benue state said he was “behind” Atiku Abubakar, the presidential candidate of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP).

The Benue governor said he will not contradict the statement made by Atiku on the process that led to the selection of Governor Ifeanyi Okowa as his running mate.

List: Details of Army Officers Killed in Presidential Guards Brigade Attack by Terrorists in Abuja Emerge

On Sunday, July 24, some yet-to-be-identified terrorists attacked officers and soldiers of the Presidential Guard Brigade in Bwari area of the Federal Capital Territory (FCT).

The attack led to the killing of a captain and two soldiers during the ambush which took place close to the Nigerian Law School in Bwari.

The incident took place as the team were returning from the institution where they went for an assessment of the security situation following threats of possible attack by the terrorists.

Full List of Senators Who Will Not Be Returning To Red Chamber In 2023

Assessment of the Nigerian political scene has shown that about 50 senators will likely not return to the red chamber.

Members of the upper chamber who will not return cut across the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) and the All Progressives Congress (APC).

