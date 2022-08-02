FCT, Abuja - A report by Daily Independent states that Governor Nyesom Wike of Rivers state has finally agreed to support the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) presidential candidate for the 2023 elections, Atiku Abubakar.

According to the newspaper, Wike’s resolution followed a closed-door emergency meeting held at the Rivers state governor’s lodge in Abuja on Sunday, July 31.

Governor Wike has reportedly decided to support Atiku's presidential bid.

Governor Wike had met with PDP governors and other stakeholders of the party who coordinated his campaign for the presidential ticket behind closed doors at the Rivers State Governor’s Lodge, Asokoro in Abuja.

At the meeting, Wike and some chieftains of the party agreed to work for the success of the party’s presidential candidate.

They all reportedly agreed to remain in the party and work for Atiku’s victory in the forthcoming election.

Those at the meeting include Governors Seyi Makinde of Oyo State, Okezie Ikpeazu of Abia State, Samuel Ortom of Benue State, Ifeanyi Ugwuanyi of Enugu State, former governor of Cross River state, Donald Duke; former governor of Benue state, Gabriel Suswam; former Ondo state governor, Olusegun Mimiko and former Bayelsa state governor, Seriake Dickson.

Others are the former governor of Kogi state, Ibrahim Idris; former Plateau state governor, Jonah Jang; former Minister of Information, Prof. Jerry Gana, and Kano PDP governorship candidate, Mohammed Abacha.

Senate Minority Leader, Philip Aduda, was also at the meeting with some PDP National Assembly caucus members.

Wike had lost the presidential ticket of the PDP to Atiku. The Rivers state governor was also angry over how Atiku picked Governor Ifeanyi Okowa as his running mate over him.

