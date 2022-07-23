Very soon, Nigerians will let in to what has been happening closed-door in the PDP, Governor Wike has said

The Rivers state governor said he will soon reveal to Nigerians all that has transpired in the PDP since Atiku's emergence as the party's presidential candidate

Wike contested the PDP presidential primary but lost to Atiku; the Rivers governor also lost out in the "running mate" race

Port Harcourt, Rivers state - Governor Nyesom Wike says he will soon break his silence on the recent happenings in the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP).

The governor's media aide, Kelvin Ebiri, made this known in a statement on Saturday, July 23, in Port Harcourt, the state capital, Channels TV reported.

Governor Wike to speak soon about the recent happening in the PDP. Photo credit: Gov Nyesom Ezenwo Wike - CON

Source: Facebook

He stated that it has become pertinent for him to speak and reveal to Nigerians all that has transpired in the PDP since the emergence of former Vice President Atiku Abubakar as the presidential candidate of the main opposition party.

“On Atiku, I will speak soon, and Nigerians will know the actual truth of all that has transpired in the PDP in recent times,” he was quoted to have said in the statement.

PAY ATTENTION: Subscribe to Digital Talk newsletter to receive must-know business stories and succeed BIG!

Legit.ng notes that Governor Wike contested the PDP presidential primary but lost to Atiku. He was thereafter recommended, alongside two other governors (Ifeanyi Okowa and Udom Emmanuel), as running mate to the flag bearer.

Wike also lost out again as Atiku picked Governor Okowa over him. Since Okowa's emergence, Wike had not issued a personal statement until Saturday.

I didn’t reject Wike, Atiku says, reveals why he picked Okowa as running mate

Earlier, Legit.ng reported that Atiku said he did not pick Governor Wike of Rivers state as his running mate because he wanted someone he could work with “amicably”.

The former vice-president stated this in an interview with Arise TV on Friday, July 22, monitored by Legit.ng.

The PDP candidate had picked Ifeanyi Okowa, the governor of Delta state, as his running mate for the 2023 presidential election, despite the party’s National Working Committee (NWC) endorsing Wike for the role.

Source: Legit.ng