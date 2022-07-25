Earlier, ASUU while maintaining the strike continues, noted that the signing and implementation of a renegotiated 2009 agreement will end the over five months strike

The union maintained that President Muhammadu Buhari’s government has displayed the capacity to abuse trust as the Memorandum of Understanding and Memorandum of Action signed with the government were not honoured

In a new move, the nation's Electricity Employees have decided to join the Labour Union protest slated for July 26

Electricity workers, under the aegis of the National Union of Electricity Employees (NUEE), say they will join the Nigeria Labour Congress (NLC) in its solidarity protest over the lingering Academic Staff Union of Universities (ASUU) strike, The Cable reports.

Meanwhile, NLC had earlier directed workers to embark on a nationwide protest on Tuesday, July 26 and Wednesday, 27 in solidarity with the strike by ASUU.

Aviation workers, insurance and financial institution employees, and others have also promised to join the industrial action.

The leadership of ASUU and the federal government are still in talks as NLC maintains position on nationwide protest. Photo credit: Channels TV

Electricity workers join NLC protest

Joe Ajaero, general secretary, NUEE, in a letter dated July 22, directed all its members to participate in the protest over the prolonged closure of tertiary institutions, The Punch added.

The letter reads:

“In line with the NLC’s directive and our position, which was made known at the Central Working Committee and National Executive Council meeting of Congress.

“All members of the union are enjoined to massively mobilise and actively participate in the NLC/ASUU solidarity protest against the continued closure of the nation’s tertiary institutions, scheduled for July 26/27, 2022.”

Following the union’s decision, Nigeria may witness another round of blackouts beginning on Tuesday, July 26.

