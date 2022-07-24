A video has emerged on the internet of the yet to be released victims of the Abuja-Kaduna train incident being flogged by their abductors

In the video, the victims called on international bodies to come to their aid after what seems like a lackadaisical attitude from Nigerian authorities

Among those being flogged by the terrorists were women and children who are among those kidnapped

FCT, Abuja - A new video released by The Islamic State in West Africa Province (ISWAP) shows abductors flogging passengers abducted onboard Abuja-Kaduna train on Monday, March 28.

The video was shared on Twitter by Murtala Ibin, a conflict and security correspondent with a media platform with focus on the coverage of insecurity across Africa, Human Angle.

The video shows the terrorists ferociously flogging the abducted passengers while they scream for help.

Nigerians react....

Nigerians have been reacting to the chilling video which is now trending on Twitter.

Toluloa F.A wrote:

“Watching the gory video of the ill-treatment being given to the Abuja-Kaduna train victims brought so much pain to my heart. But worse still are those who feel Buhari is the best thing that happened to this country. This is so sad.”

Auta Musa wrote:

“The woman crying in that heartbreaking video is a grandmother and a mother. This government derives pleasure to see us crying. May Allah reunite them with their families.”

Akinwumi Alalade wrote:

“These people were kidnapped a while ago while on Abuja-Kaduna train and they have been suffering since then, u can imagine the forest they are and the humiliation they have been subjected to.”

