Assessment of the Nigerian political scene has shown that not less than 58 senators will likely not return to the red chamber.

The Nation reported that members of the upper chamber who will not return cut across the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) and the All Progressives Congress (APC).

Investigation revealed that many of the senators lost their primaries while a few others joined other political parties to secure their tickets.

Also, INEC has duly organised and recognised candidates who emerged from political primaries.

Below is the full list of senators who will not be returning to the senate chamber in 2023

Ahmad Lawan

Ibikunle Amosun - Ogun Central

Ajayi Boroffice - Ondo North

Rochas Okorocha - Imo West

Deputy Senate President Ovie Omo-Agege

Taraba Senator Emmanuel Bwacha

Kaduna Senator Uba San - Kaduna Central

Aishatu Dahiru of Adamawa

Teslim Folarin - Oyo North

Sandy Onor - Cross River Central

Nora Daduut of Plateau South

Theodore Orji of Abia Central

Oluremi Tinubu of Lagos Central

Dimka Hezekiah - Plateau Central

Gyang Istifanus - Plateau North

Smart Adeyemi - Kogi West

Yakubu Oseni - Kogi Central

Sabi Abdullahi - Niger North

Godiya Akwashiki - Nasarawa North

Ibrahim Oloriegbe - Kwara Central

Orker-Jev Emmanuel - Benue North West

Yusuf Yusuf - Taraba Central

Amos Bulus - Gombe South

Ayo Akinyelure - Ondo Central

Nicholas Tofowomo - Ondo South

Tolu Odebiyi - Ogun West

Matthew Urhoghide - Edo South

Gershom Bassey - Cross River South

James Manager - Delta South

George Sekibo - Rivers East

Betty Apiafi - Rivers West

Albert Bassey - Akwa Ibom North East

Chris Ekpenyong - Akwa Ibom North West

Hadejia Ibrahim - Jigawa North East

Sankara Abubakar - Jigawa North West

Mohammed Nakudu - Jigawa South West

Bello Mandiya - Katsina South

Barkiya Kabir - Katsina Central

Lawali Anka - Zamfara West

Danjumah La’ah - Kaduna South

Moses Cleopas - Bayelsa Central

Mohammed Bulkachuwa - Bauchi North

Chukwuka Utazi - Enugu North

