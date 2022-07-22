Full List of Senators Who Will Not Be Returning To Red Chamber In 2023
Assessment of the Nigerian political scene has shown that not less than 58 senators will likely not return to the red chamber.
PAY ATTENTION: Click “See First” under the “Following” tab to see Legit.ng News on your Facebook News Feed!
The Nation reported that members of the upper chamber who will not return cut across the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) and the All Progressives Congress (APC).
Investigation revealed that many of the senators lost their primaries while a few others joined other political parties to secure their tickets.
Also, INEC has duly organised and recognised candidates who emerged from political primaries.
Below is the full list of senators who will not be returning to the senate chamber in 2023
Ahmad Lawan
PAY ATTENTION: Follow us on Instagram - get the most important news directly in your favourite app!
Ibikunle Amosun - Ogun Central
Ajayi Boroffice - Ondo North
Rochas Okorocha - Imo West
Deputy Senate President Ovie Omo-Agege
Taraba Senator Emmanuel Bwacha
Kaduna Senator Uba San - Kaduna Central
Aishatu Dahiru of Adamawa
Teslim Folarin - Oyo North
Sandy Onor - Cross River Central
Nora Daduut of Plateau South
Theodore Orji of Abia Central
Oluremi Tinubu of Lagos Central
Dimka Hezekiah - Plateau Central
Gyang Istifanus - Plateau North
Smart Adeyemi - Kogi West
Yakubu Oseni - Kogi Central
Sabi Abdullahi - Niger North
Godiya Akwashiki - Nasarawa North
Ibrahim Oloriegbe - Kwara Central
Orker-Jev Emmanuel - Benue North West
Yusuf Yusuf - Taraba Central
Amos Bulus - Gombe South
Ayo Akinyelure - Ondo Central
Nicholas Tofowomo - Ondo South
Tolu Odebiyi - Ogun West
Matthew Urhoghide - Edo South
Gershom Bassey - Cross River South
James Manager - Delta South
George Sekibo - Rivers East
Betty Apiafi - Rivers West
Albert Bassey - Akwa Ibom North East
Chris Ekpenyong - Akwa Ibom North West
Hadejia Ibrahim - Jigawa North East
Sankara Abubakar - Jigawa North West
Mohammed Nakudu - Jigawa South West
Bello Mandiya - Katsina South
Barkiya Kabir - Katsina Central
Lawali Anka - Zamfara West
Danjumah La’ah - Kaduna South
Moses Cleopas - Bayelsa Central
Mohammed Bulkachuwa - Bauchi North
Chukwuka Utazi - Enugu North
Senate confirms appointment of new substantive DG of ICRC
Legit.ng reported that the Senate had confirmed the appointment of Michael Ohiani as the new substantive director general of the infrastructure concession regulatory commission (ICRC).
Ohiani had held the position as acting DG but was confirmed by the red chamber on Wednesday, July 20
His confirmation followed a letter by President Muhammadu Buhari to the upper legislative house.
Source: Legit.ng