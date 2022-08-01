FCT, Abuja - Supporters of Governor Nyesom Wike of Rivers state have reportedly insisted that Iyorchia Ayu must resign his position as the PDP national chairman before they can support its presidential candidate, Atiku Abubakar in the forthcoming elections.

According to Daily Independent, Governor Wike on Sunday, July 31, met with PDP governors and other stakeholders who coordinated his campaign for the presidential ticket behind closed doors at the Rivers State Governor’s Lodge, Asokoro in Abuja.

PDP governors loyal to Nyesom Wike reportedly demand Ayu's resignation as national chairman before they can support Atiku for president. Photo credit: Gov Nyesom Ezenwo Wike - CON

Source: Facebook

The newspaper cited anonymous sources in the party as saying that the meeting focused on the post-presidential primary and the crisis rocking the party over the vice-presidential slot.

It was gathered that the meeting resolved the demand for the sacking of Ayu as the only condition for the camp to work with Atiku.

Wike, other PDP governors agree not to leave PDP - Source

A source who was part of the meeting reportedly said that the attendees agreed not to leave the party but give the condition of removing Ayu for supporting the party at the polls.

His words:

“The current power configuration has made PDP a regional party. What are we going to use to campaign in the South when there is nothing for them in this arrangement?”

Another source said the meeting reviewed what transpired during the presidential primary and what their next line of action should be since no one has deemed it fit to sit down with Governor Wike.

Those at the meeting include Governors Seyi Makinde of Oyo, Okezie Ikpeazu of Abia, Samuel Ortom of Benue and Ifeanyi Ugwuanyi of Enugu.

Former PDP governors also attended the meeting. They are Donald Duke (Cross River), Gabriel Suswam (Benue), Olusegun Mimiko (Ondo), Seriake Dickson (Bayelsa), Ibrahim Idris (Kogi) and Jonah Jang (Plateau).

