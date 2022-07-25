The governor of Benue state, Samuel Ortom, has said he is behind the presidential candidate of the PDP, Atiku Abubakar

Ortom, a few weeks ago, had said he was yet to receive direction from God on who to support in the 2023 presidential election

The governor's previous position was as a result of the crisis that erupted in the PDP after Atiku picked Okowa as his running mate

Makurdi, Benue state - Governor Samuel Ortom of Benue state says he is “behind” Atiku Abubakar, the presidential candidate of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP).

The Benue governor said he will not contradict the statement made by Atiku on the process that led to the selection of Governor Ifeanyi Okowa as his running mate.

There have been cracks in the opposition party following the selection of the governor of Delta state as the PDP’s vice-presidential candidate over Nyesom Wike, governor of Rivers state.

Ortom, who chaired the VP selection committee, had said 14 out of 17 members of the panel chose Nyesom Wike, governor of Rivers, over Okowa.

However, reacting to the claim in a TV interview, Atiku said the panel did not undertake a voting process.

He said although the committee recommended three names, which included Wike and Okowa, the panel did not vote at any time.

Ortom reacts to Atiku's counterclaim

Reacting to Atiku’s counterclaim on Monday, July 25, the Benue governor said the events of the selection process are in the past.

Ortom added that the party is a family, adding that the internal crisis will be settled amicably.

“I will not contradict Atiku on what he said. He is my candidate and I am behind him,” he wrote on Twitter.

“Whatever happened in the course of the primaries and nomination of the Presidential running mate is now a thing of the past.

“PDP is a family, and we will always settle our matters in-house.”

Meanwhile, in the heat of the crisis over the selection of a running mate, Governor Ortom had said that he was yet to receive direction from God on who to support in the 2023 presidential election.

Speaking on Arise TV on Wednesday, June 29, the PDP governor had said he was currently praying and fasting to hear from God on the matter.

He added that he was expecting divine guidance from God before taking a decision on whether to support PDP's presidential flag bearer, Atiku, or any other candidate in the upcoming election.

