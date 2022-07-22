There is a serious crisis rocking the ruling All progressives Congress ahead of the 2023 general election

In fact, despite the uproar over the Muslim-Muslim ticket, the party still went ahead to unveil Kashim Shettima as Bola Tinubu's running mate

In a new move, some aggrieved members of the ruling party in Kebbi state have defected to the opposition PDP

A fresh crisis surrounds the All progressives Congress (APC), as thousands of the ruling party members on Thursday, July 21, defected to the opposition Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) in Gulma town under Argungu local government area of Kebbi State.

The mammoth defectors were led by Alhaji Mansur Adamu Gulma Yargyra, a former representative hopeful under the ruling party, APC in the state, The Nation reports.

The APC defectors give reasons

Kebbi state, Mansur who spoke on behalf of the defectors said that he left the ruling APC due to injustice done to many members of the party by some selfish persons who does not have the love and interest of the party at heart.

He added that the APC used the power at their disposal to muzzle weak members by disenfranchising them through open abuse of power.

Mansur affirmed:

“Its a shame there is nothing to show and nothing to tell people of Kebbi state during campaigns.”

He noted that as a result of Senator Yayha’s defection to PDP over twenty thousand women traders in Argungu and Gulma have left the ruling party for the opposition peoples democratic party which includes women leader of Gulma and her massive supporters.

Former Senate leader speaks

Receiving the defectors in Gulma, the former Senate leader, Senator Dr Yahya Abdullahi expressed joy over their defection saying they are coming into the PDP fold means they are comfortable with leadership exhibited while in the ruling APC which speaks for itself.

