On Sunday, July 24, some yet-to-be-identified terrorists attacked officers and soldiers of the Presidential Guard Brigade in Bwari area of the Federal Capital Territory (FCT).

Daily Trust reports that the attack led to the killing of a captain and two soldiers during the ambush which took place close to the Nigerian Law School in Bwari.

According to the report, the incident took place as the team were returning from the institution where they went for an assessment of the security situation following threats of possible attack by the terrorists.

Sources privy to the incident disclosed that the school authorities had alerted the military that terrorists had dropped a letter indicating an imminent attack.

In his reaction, the spokesperson of the Guards Brigade, Captain Godfrey Anebi Abakpa, who confirmed the attack said troops were already combing the area in order to ensure that terrorists were not hibernating there.

Some of the heroes who paid the supreme price during the attack include:

1. Captain Samuel Attah

Captain Attah hails from Ibaji local government area of Kogi state.

2. Lieutenant Ibrahim Suleiman

Suleiman, a native of Okpo in Olamaboro Local Government Area of Kogi state was the son of Colonel Suleiman Ahmodu Babanawa (retired).

It was gathered that messages of condolences have been pouring into the family of the slain soldiers.

In addition, sympathisers are said to be thronged the family house of Colonel Babanawa (retired) at Okpo in Olamaboro LGA over the loss of his son.

The bereaved father reportedly made his mark in the Nigeria Army before his retirement from the Armed Force.

