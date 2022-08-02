The women leader of the ruling APC has revealed plans on how Bola Tinubu would take over in 2023

According to Dr. Betta Edu, Tinubu, the party's flagbearer would get the highest votes from Cross River State

Ahead of the forthcoming election, the APC chieftain however assured the party faithful of a landslide victory for the former governor of Lagos state

Dr. Betta Edu, the national women leader of the All Progressives Congress (APC) has assured the presidential candidate of the party, Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu, would secure the majority of votes in Cross River State in 2023.

Edu made this disclosure when the convener of Omaluegwuoku Progressive Initiative and Igbo Kwenu 4 Asiwaju Mrs. Ginika Tor visited her in Calabar to drum support for the APC candidate, The Nation reports.

Dr. Betta Edu assured the party faithful

Represented during the visit by Mrs. Lawrencia Ita, Edu assured that the people of the state are already working tirelessly to see to it that Tinubu becomes the president come 2023.

The South-South coordinator, of the group, Hon. Igo Okparanma, described Tor as an amazon who will stop at nothing to ensure the success of whatever she embarks on.

Okparanma assured the electorates in Cross River of a good reward system considering the personality and pedigree of Tor championing the Tinubu cause.

