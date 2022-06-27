Although Peter Obi, the presidential candidate of the Labour Party (LP) is getting nationwide support from Nigerian youths ahead of the 2023 general elections, especially on social media, some politicians in the country do not see him making headway.

These persons feel Obi lacks the proper formation and influence to stand against opponents like Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu of the All Progressives Congress (APC) and the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP)'s flagbearer, Atiku Abubakar.

Another set of Nigerians who are of the southeastern extraction, have made it categorically clear that the former governor of Anambra will not be getting their support.

Some prominent Nigerians have spoken against Peter Obi's presidential bid

Legit.ng has compiled a list of persons who are at odds with the idea of Obi presidency:

They are:

Ned Nwoko

Ned Nwoko a Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) senatorial candidate for Delta North has said that Obi cannot win the presidential seat.

Instead, Nwoko who admitted that Obi has been of immense help to him on several occasions while a governor should return to the PDP and pick a ministerial appointment.

His words:

“We will like him back in the PDP. I would want to be one of those that’ll encourage him to come back to PDP. We can have him.”

Father Mbaka

The spiritual leader of the Adoration Ministry, Enugu (AMEN), Rev. Father Ekije Mbaka, has labelled the former governor a stingy man and thus will not be voting for him, a position for which he received a lot of backlashes.

Mbaka was even quoted to have said:

“It is now that Atiku (Abubakar) is contesting for president. Now that he is contesting without Peter Obi, it is now that he is serious. We want somebody that is serious. Unless Peter Obi comes here to kneel, if he becomes President, I will close down this ministry. He is going nowhere."

Ike Ekweremadu

For the former deputy Senate president, Ike Ekweremadu, the south-east needs should not waste their votes on Peter Obi because he has no way of winning the presidential election.

Governor Dave Umahi

Instead of Obi, Governor Dave Umahi of Ebonyi has called on southeasterners to get their PVCs and vote for Tinubu.

For Umahi, it is a matter of party loyalty and the availability of records of impact from the Labour Party.

His words:

“Our party is APC and not the Labour Party. We will not vote for the Labour Party. We will vote for APC.

“The States that the Labour Party has helped should vote for them."

Chukwuma Soludo

Chukwuma Soludo, the governor of Anambra, has said that persons like Obi who dreaming to win the 2023 general elections under new political platforms are jokers.

Speaking specifically, Soludo said politicians who joined the Labour Party (LP) like Obi will labour in vain in 2023.

Babangida Aliyu

Former Governor Babangida Aliyu of Niger said Obi is a good candidate but 2023 would be too early for him to emerge victorious amid other more powerful presidential candidates.

Aliyu said:

“Peter Obi is my good friend and a former member of my former Governors forum. A very excellent person.

“His candidature, in terms of the Presidency, – I think he will make some name now. But he may be able to make it only in 2027, 2031. But 2023? Too early."

2023: What I will do if elected as president, Peter Obi makes new promise

Meanwhile, Obi had urged Nigerians to join him in the quest to wrestle power from the ruling APC in 2023.

Obi made this call in a tweet shared on his verified Twitter handle on Tuesday, June 7.

Obi disclosed that the lives of every Nigerian would matter if elected president.

