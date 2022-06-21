Peter Obi seems to be on the lips of the majority of those who engage in political discourse in Nigeria at the moment

Ned Nwoko, Peoples Democratic candidate for Delta North senatorial district has joined the conversation

The husband of Nollywood actress, Regina Daniels, believes Obi is not ready to be the next president of Nigeria

FCT, Abuja - Business magnate and politician, Ned Nwoko has stated that the presidential flag bearer of the Labour Party, Peter Obi lacks the structure required to lead Nigeria.

Speaking in a BBC interview on Tuesday, June 21, Nwoko praised the former Anambra state governor’s demeanour in the business sphere but noted that politics is a different ball game.

Nwoko, an aspiring senator, says Peter Obi is best suited as Nigeria's minister of economy. Photo credit: Ned Nwoko

Source: Facebook

His words:

“Peter Obi is a good man and has impressed me. When he came to London, he came alone. He’s a capitalist, a big-time player in the business world, and conservative in how he handles things.

PAY ATTENTION: Follow us on Instagram - get the most important news directly in your favourite app!

“I will like him back in PDP, he will do well as Minister of Economy, and he will help us turn around Nigeria’s economy.

“Labour Party does not have the structure to win but they have a support base. He’s a popular candidate but cannot become president because he does not have the structure.

“As a president, you must have the majority of the Labour Party in the House of Representatives and Senate.

“Many things in Nigeria will work against the emergence of a president under the Labour party, It wouldn’t happen.”

2023: Obaseki says Peter Obi is a force to reckon with

On his part, Edo state governor, Godwin Obaseki, has declared that Nigerians are no longer interested in the All Progressives Congress (APC) and the PDP.

According to the governor, Nigerians are now in search of an alternative political party ahead of the 2023 general elections.

Obaseki also acknowledged the rising political profile of Obi, saying his supporters are in every Nigerian home.

2023: Group says Peter Obi’s exit will cost PDP 15 million votes

In a related development, the Coalition for Peter Obi’s Presidential Aspiration has commended the former governor of Anambra state for dumping the PDP, saying the party has automatically lost about 15 million votes.

The organisation made its stance known in a statement on Thursday, May 26 issued after the official announcement of Obi’s defection from the PDP to Labour Party.

The group added that Obi, as a decent man, would not play the type of transactional politics going on in the PDP and that was why he was wise to have dumped the party.

Source: Legit.ng