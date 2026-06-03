Atiku Abubakar has criticised the federal government's response to the Oyo school abduction and faulted the distribution of rice to affected families

The former vice president called for urgent rescue operations and prosecution of those behind the k idnapping incident

k Atiku, who also accused the government of failing to protect citizens, cited worsening insecurity and rising fear nationwide

Former Vice President Atiku Abubakar has criticised the federal government's reported response to the abduction of schoolchildren and teachers in Oyo state.

According to him, affected families need rescue efforts rather than food donations.

Atiku condemns government response to Oyo abduction, calls for urgent rescue of pupils and teachers. Photo: atiku, officialABAT

Source: Getty Images

Atiku, through a statement shared with Legit.ng on Wednesday, June 3, by his Senior Special Assistant on Public Communication, Phrank Shaibu, described the reported distribution of rice and other palliatives to families of the victims as insensitive and inadequate.

The former vice president said parents whose children remain in captivity are looking for urgent action from the government, not relief materials.

"The cruelty of such a response is difficult to comprehend. Parents whose children have been torn from their arms are not asking for rice," Atiku said.

"Mothers who do not know whether their children are hungry, sick, traumatised, or even alive are not demanding palliatives."

"Fathers who wake up every morning praying for a phone call announcing the safe return of their children are not looking for handouts. What these families need is action."

He argued that the government should focus its attention on securing the release of the abducted pupils and teachers and bringing those responsible to justice.

Citizens now budget for ransom - Ex-VP says

Atiku used the incident to renew his criticism of President Bola Tinubu's administration.

"It is a dámnìng verdict on this government that while criminals operate with audacity and freedom, innocent schoolchildren are abducted from their classrooms and the official response is the distribution of rice," he said.

"This is not governance. This is an abdication of responsibility."

The former presidential candidate said kidnappings leave deep emotional wounds on families and communities.

Oyo school kidnap sparks fresh criticism as Atiku slams FG over handling of security crisis. Photo: aatiku

Source: Getty Images

He lamented that many Nigerians now live in fear because of the country's worsening security challenges.

According to him, citizens increasingly worry about travelling, farming and carrying out daily activities because of the threat posed by criminal groups.

"Today, many Nigerian parents budget for ransom the same way they budget for school fees. Farmers fear their farms. Travellers fear the highways," he said.

Failure may fuel further kidnappings - Atiku

Atiku called on President Tinubu to direct security and intelligence agencies to intensify efforts to secure the immediate release of the abducted pupils and teachers.

He also urged authorities to arrest and prosecute those responsible for the attack, warning that a failure to act decisively could encourage further kidnappings.

He insisted that the safe return of the abducted pupils and teachers should be the government's top priority.

"Bring the children home. Bring their teachers home. Arrest their captors. Secure our schools. Restore confidence in the ability of the state to protect its citizens. Anything less is unacceptable."

Teachers send strong message after abductions

Legit.ng earlier disclosed that teachers in Nigeria have warned political leaders that escalating kidnappings and violent attacks across the country show that “no one is safe,” following the abduction of students and staff in Oyo State.

The May 15 coordinated attack in Oriire Local Government Area saw armed men invade schools, abducting 39 students and seven teachers, an incident that has intensified nationwide concern over school safety and insecurity.

Source: Legit.ng