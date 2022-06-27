Professor Charles Soludo has denied claims that he mocked the presidential candidate of the Labour Party

The governor had been accused of stating that any political party without a single councillor at the grassroots level has nothing to offer to the people.

Soludo said the report was publicised by some detractors whose aim to geared toward maligning the image of public officers

The governor of Anambra state, Charles Soludo, has reacted to reports that he mocked the presidential candidate of the Labour Party, Peter Obi over his ambition.

New Telegraph reports that Soludo described the claim as false and an effort by some detractors across the country.

The governor also insisted that such a claim was the handiwork of fifth columnists whose stock in trade is to malign the image and reputation of public officers.

Governor Charles Soludo has denied claims that he mocked Peter Obi. Photo: Soludo TV

What Soludo said about 2023 general election

The Nation reports that Soludo has warned that those dreaming to win the upcoming 2023 general elections under new parties are jokers.

The governor added a political party without a single councillor at the grassroots level has nothing to offer to the people.

Soludo spoke over the weekend with members of the All Progressives Grand Alliance at the Governor’s Lodge in Amawbia, Awka South local government area.

