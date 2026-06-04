The US and Canada have introduced new travel restrictions affecting visitors from DR Congo, Uganda, and South Sudan

Fans and journalists from the affected countries now face strict quarantine and visa limitations ahead of the 2026 World Cup

DR Congo’s World Cup preparations have already been disrupted by cancelled matches and relocation of training camps

The United States and Canada have introduced new travel restrictions ahead of the 2026 FIFA World Cup, with residents and visitors from three African countries facing the most significant impact.

The measures, linked to concerns over recent Ebola outbreaks, affect the Democratic Republic of Congo, Uganda, and South Sudan.

Following the rising cases of the Ebola virus, US and Canada placed restrictions on residents from the DR Congo, Uganda and South Sudan ahead of the 2026 FIFA World Cup. Photo by Agustin Cuevas

Source: Getty Images

The decision has already created uncertainty for fans, journalists, and football officials planning to travel for the tournament.

The World Cup, set to take place across the United States, Canada, and Mexico from June 11 to July 19, is now just days away, adding urgency to the situation for those affected.

US and Canada tighten borders

According to official statements, the United States and Mexico have banned non-citizens who have visited the three countries within the past 21 days from entering.

US authorities said on May 22 that Congo’s squad must isolate for 21 days before they would be allowed into the United States for the World Cup. Photo by Patrick Smith

Source: Getty Images

Canada has gone further, suspending immigration applications and travel documents for residents of the affected nations for a period of 90 days.

Returning Canadian residents who have travelled to the regions are also required to undergo a 21-day quarantine.

The Public Health Agency of Canada released a statement saying that the decision was taken in response to rising health risks.

"In response to the Ebola disease outbreak in the Democratic Republic of the Congo, and increasing risks in Uganda and South Sudan, the Government of Canada is taking decisive action by introducing temporary border measures to reduce the risk of the virus entering and spreading within Canada," the agency said.

With the quarantine timeline overlapping the start of the World Cup, many supporters from the affected countries are expected to miss the opening group-stage matches entirely.

DR Congo’s World Cup build-up disrupted

The Democratic Republic of Congo, one of the three affected countries, has seen its preparations heavily disrupted in recent weeks.

A pre-tournament friendly against Chile was cancelled by Spanish authorities after local officials raised health concerns linked to the Ebola outbreak, per Al Jazeera.

The decision was taken by the mayor of La Linea de la Concepcion, who cited medical advice recommending the match not proceed.

"I have signed the decree banning the holding of the June 9 match between the Democratic Republic of Congo and Chile," said Mayor Juan Franco.

DR Congo has since relocated their preparations abroad, with the national team based in Belgium instead of returning home. The squad has also cancelled a training camp in the country.

Despite the challenges, the federation insists the team remains compliant with all health and safety protocols required by World Cup organisers.

World Cup plans continue amid rising concerns

DR Congo are set to make their first World Cup appearance since 1974, when the nation competed as Zaire. Their return to football’s biggest stage has been overshadowed by off-field concerns.

The team is scheduled to base themselves in Houston, Texas, during the tournament, where they will begin their Group K campaign against Portugal on June 17.

They will then travel to Mexico to face Colombia before returning to the United States for their final group match against Uzbekistan.

While organisers continue to move forward with final preparations, the travel restrictions have raised questions about accessibility, logistics, and fairness for fans travelling from affected regions.

DR Congo’s World Cup under threat

Earlier, Legit.ng reported that the United States has suspended visa issuance to DR Congo nationals due to a reported Ebola outbreak, throwing their World Cup preparations into uncertainty.

The restrictions mean that citizens of the Central African country are currently unable to obtain entry visas to the United States, one of the co-host nations of the 2026 tournament.

Source: Legit.ng