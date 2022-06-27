Convener of the northern elders' forum (NEF), Professor Ango Abdullahi has revealed his opinion about the presidential candidate of the APC and PDP

Professor Abdullahi noted that he will not be rooting for Bola Ahmed Tinubu (APC) and Atiku Abubakar (PDP)

He, however stated that Vice President Yemi Osinbajo and Mohammed Hayatu-Deen possessed the potentials to revive Nigeria

The presidential candidacy of Bola Tinubu of the APC and that of Atiku Abubakar of the PDP has been played down by northern elder statesman, Prof. Ango Abdullahi, Vanguard newspaper reported.

Prof. Abdullahi who is the convener of the northern elders' forum (NEF) and the fifth vice-chancellor of the prestigious Ahmadu Bello University said the duo have been on the political scene for too long without no positive impact.

Prof. Ango Abdullahi says the duo of Tinubu and Atiku has been in the political clime for many years with no meaningful impact. Photo: Daily Trust

Source: UGC

He however favours the prospect of former aspirants Vice President Yemi Osinbajo (APC) and financial expert Mohammed Hayatu-Deen (PDP) as a more plausible candidates that can impact development in the country.

2023: Nigerians should brace up for trouble ahead, says Prof. Abdullahi

Prof. Abdullahi noted that he will not be drumming his support for both Atiku and Tinubu are have both been regarded as favourites to land the apex seat of office in Abuja.

PAY ATTENTION: Subscribe to Digital Talk newsletter to receive must-know business stories and succeed BIG!

He stated that Nigerians should be ready for trying times should one of the duo becomes the next commander-in-chief of the armed forces.

He said:

“No, we still haven’t got the man who we think will fix Nigeria. What we have on ground is not good enough. How can you look at Tinubu and Atiku to say they are the ones who will fix this country?

”They have been on the ground for the last 25, 30 years and so on. What have they done? What are we looking for? I was the one who encouraged a technocrat to join this consensus. You probably had seen Mohammed Hayatu Deen in the group of people going around looking for a consensus arrangements in PDP. I was one of those who encouraged him. We haven’t got the materials on the ground, unfortunately.”

When asked about the chances of the Labour Party presidential candidate, Peter Obi he said:

“Peter Obi, unfortunately, I don’t know him that much. He is a young man, he was the former governor of Anambra State and he is a businessman.”

On the possibility of Rabiu Kwankwaso, the New Nigeria People's Party (NNPP) candidate winning the 2023 polls, he said:

“He (Kwankwaso) is a good, young man. He started his politics with us and he is quite smart. No doubt about it. Of course, he had some of these debts that he acquired or he must have picked in other political formations and so on but clearly, he is one of the bright ones around. No doubt about that.

“I believe we have not had good array of politicians. With due respect to some of them that one saw contesting, I am not being selfish here by referring to certain people like Prof. Osinbajo. He is a quality material but the political system will not tolerate him.”

2023: Tinubu makes crucial confession about his running mate

Meanwhile, the presidential candidate of the All Progressives Congress (APC), Bola Tinubu, has revealed that he is yet to see his running mate.

Tinubu made the declaration at the 60th birthday celebration of the Speaker of the House of Representatives, Hon Femi Gbajabiamila.

Recall that the APC candidate is yet to pick a running mate even though another name has been submitted to INEC as a placeholder.

Powerful governor speaks on becoming Tinubu's running mate

In another development, the Plateau state government has reacted to report that the state governor has abandoned governance while pursuing vice presidential candidate ambition.

According to the state government, the report published by a news medium titled How Governor Lalong Abandoned Plateau For Lagos, Desperately Lobbying, Squandering State Resources To Become Tinubu’s Running Mate – Sources is a fabrication.

The government in a statement said:

"This report which is the perfect case study for fake news, yellow journalism, sponsored hatchet job, and irresponsible reporting totally does not deserve a response, but for the sake of saving right thinking members of society from being misled by this horrible product that is an epic case in abuse of the noble journalism profession."

Source: Legit.ng