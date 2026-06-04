A young man who applied for Accounting at the University of Lagos (UNILAG) has opened up online about his JAMB score

He explained that Accounting or Economics was his dream course and shared his experience after writing his post-UTME exam

In the touching post, he mentioned the course he eventually settled for despite getting a high score in his second JAMB exam

A young man who recently applied to the University of Lagos in 2024 but did not meet the cut-off mark to study his dream course, despite having a high score in JAMB, has shared the course he eventually settled for.

He mentioned in his post that he was not pleased with the course and only picked it after receiving advice from several people.

University of Lagos student reveals course he settled for after JAMB experience. Right image for illustration purposes only.. Photo Source: LinkedIn/QUAYUM JABAR, Getty Images/PIUS UTOMI EKPEI

Source: Twitter

UNILAG student speaks about his dream course

Speaking about his first JAMB experience and application to the University of Lagos, he wrote:

"When I gained admission to UNILAG earlier this year, I had mixed feelings. I got into my dream institution, but not into my dream course."

On his LinkedIn page, QUAYUM JABAR wrote:

"In 2023, I wrote my first JAMB and scored 262. But because UNILAG is highly competitive, I didn’t meet the cut-off for Accounting or Economics. I decided to try again in 2024, and this time scored 250. After much advice, I changed my course to Education and Economics and planned to pursue ICAN later to bridge the gap."

After he tried again and got a score of 250 in the JAMB examination, he spoke about the course he is now studying at the popular institution as he introduced himself online.

Man who wanted Accounting at UNILAG opens up on admission journey. Photo Source: LinkedIn/QUAYUM JABAR

Source: Twitter

UNILAG student shares 100-level experience

His statement:

"I eventually gained admission to the Faculty of Education, UNILAG. But honestly, I wasn’t pleased at first - like many students, I wasn’t aspiring to become a teacher."

While the above was his view of himself and his course at the beginning of his 100-level, he explained that he developed a different perspective during the second semester at the university.

He continued:

"That mindset stayed with me until the second semester, when I realised something important:"

"Being an Education student is not a limitation. It is an opportunity to be versatile and to become whatever I aspire to be."

"At the Faculty of Education, we are not only taught the concepts and principles of education, but also given strong specialised knowledge across various disciplines—Economics, Mathematics, English, Technology, Physics, and more. This makes us highly adaptable, because studying Education and Economics provides a unique foundation that is relevant in both educational and non-educational sectors."

Oguntola Adedolapo shared:

"There are opportunities in the course you are studying, learn actual skills. You can join an investment club or society, you don’t need more than one and attend conference but filter. You can also form a team and participate in a lot of competitions, win or lose, you will gain something. I will also say, please pursue first class, you can get it if you desire it. Your grade is the number 1 priority. Guard it with everything you have."

QUAYUM JABAR added:

"A common mistake we make is thinking that when we don’t get what we truly want, we can’t be productive with what we eventually receive."

Demilade Adebanjo wrote:

"Yh, Don't give up on your Accounting dream ,ican is for everyone. Welcome to unilag."

Adeniji Adebola said:

"Keep your dream alive, you can tick whatever box you have in check. There is room for transition. You have a target already; ensure you don't deviate. Good luck!"

In a similar story, Legit.ng recently reported that a young lady secured admission into the University of Lagos after writing JAMB six different times.

She shared her journey on social media and celebrated her matriculation into the university.

University of Lagos student shares JAMB results

Meanwhile, Legit.ng recently reported that a University of Lagos student shared his admission journey after writing JAMB four different times.

The young man revealed the scores he obtained in each of the examinations and explained that he eventually gained admission into the Department of Systems Engineering at the University of Lagos after scoring 349 in UTME and meeting the admission requirements.

Source: Legit.ng