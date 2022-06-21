Peter Obi has been asked to wait till 2027 or 2031 before he can hope to become the country's president

This is the position of Former Niger State Governor, Babangida Aliyu when he was asked his opinion on the former Anambra state governor

Meanwhile, he confessed that many people in the Peoples Democratic Party had been rooting for Obi to be the vice president to Atiku Abubakar

In a statement that will annoy some of the followers of Peter Obi, former Niger state governor, Babangida Aliyu believes Nigerians may not be ready to elect the former Anambra state governor as president in 2023.

He made the remarks on Channels Television’s Political Paradigm.

Going further, the former governor disclosed hat many people in the Peoples Democratic Party had been rooting for Obi to be the Vice President to Atiku Abubakar.

Babangida Aliyu believes Nigerians may not be ready to elect Peter Obi as President in 2023.

Source: UGC

Obi is the Presidential candidate of the Labour Party for the 2023 elections.

He said:

“Peter Obi is my good friend and a former member of my former Governors forum,” Aliyu said.

“A very excellent person. His candidature, in terms of the Presidency, – I think he will make some name now. But he may be able to make it only in 2027, 2031. But 2023? Too early.

“Even though the young people might go for him, the name is not dropping everywhere else. I doubt if Nigerians are ready for him now as a presidential person.

“I would have loved him as a Vice President. Many of us were rooting for him to be Vice President to Atiku again.”

Source: Legit.ng