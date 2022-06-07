The Labour Party presidential candidate, Peter Obi has called on Nigerians to join him in the quest to take over the mantle of leadership from the ruling APC in 2023

Obi took to his verified Twitter handle, urged Nigerians to be ready to do the work to get leadership right in the forthcoming general elections

As one of the 15 presidential aspirants cleared by the PDP, Obi earlier dumped the opposition party, citing recent developments which appear in contrast to his personal principles as his reason

Ahead of the 2023 general elections, Labour Party's presidential aspirant Peter Obi has urged Nigerians to join him in the quest to wrestle power from the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC) in 2023.

The former governor of Anambra state made this call in a tweet shared on his verified Twitter handle on Tuesday, June 7.

Obi disclosed that the lives of every Nigerian would matter if elected president.

Peter Obi makes a new promise to Nigerians, ahead of the 2023 general elections.

Source: Facebook

He tweeted:

"Join me to protect and preserve Nigerian lives, Nigeria's lands and Nigerian livelihood."

Peter Obi call on Nigerians to prepare for leadership ahead of the 2023 election

The former PDP stalwart further called on Nigerians to prepare for the leadership they desired, for the race ahead but be ready to do the work that would change the narrative for future generations.

Obi affirmed:

"Every Nigerian child must be prepared for leadership, every Nigerian leader must work for our children."

Nigerians react

Nigerians took to Peter Obi's Twitter page and reacted to the development.

@rev_yinkayusuf tweeted

"PETER OBI BRUISED MY EGO!

"When people say Peter obi has no structure, I tell them I am one of his structures.

"Several years ago, as one of the popular evangelist in Africa, I move around at airports with lots of people as my entourage."

@aproko_doctor tweeted

"They want you to believe that if the candidate is not from the big two, they don't stand a chance.

"That's what they want you to believe because they understand that you have the power to put the next person there.

"Stay sharp."

@OkoyeCardinal tweeted

"Igbo traders in Alaba International market has resolved that the market will be closed on Thursday to enable traders to go and register for their PVCs. Nice one ✔️."

@FATKOA tweeted

"When I was called by the doctor that my wife put to bed. I'm naming the boy Peter. Vote @PeterObi 2023. Pls wish him well in your prayers. Thanks."

@firstladyship tweeted

"This is what INEC has become. This is what Nigerian youths are now facing everyday. So let no one taunt us with “No Polling Unit on Twitter,” ever again. INEC is now the clog in our wheel of progress.."

@horlar2ngy900 tweeted

"I did my own online by myself, let's enlight them on this."

Peter Obi’s presidential ambition under threat despite online support

The growing popularity and influence of former Anambra state Governor, Peter Obi ahead of the 2022 presidential election have been threatened by the politics of the north.

Legit.ng observes that the north decides most elections in Nigeria. The south is only given the opportunity either through a consensus or special arrangement.

Recall that Obi, a politician from Nigeria's southeast has moved from the main opposition Peoples Democratic Party to the Labour Party, LP, over what he termed a national sacrifice.

