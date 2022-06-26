The member representing Enugu State in the Federal Character Commission, Amb Ginika Tor, has urged the Southeast not to make the mistake of voting for the Peoples Democratic Party(PDP) in

Tor, who spoke to journalists in Enugu weekend during a birthday celebration on her behalf by her friends and political associates, said the PDP does not deserve the votes of any Igbo man because of the party’s refusal to cede its presidential ticket to the Southeast.

She said instead the candidate of the All Progressives Congress(APC), Senator Bola Ahmed Tinubu, should sweep the polls from the zone.

According to her, Tinubu is the only candidate that has capacity to protect interest of the people of the Southeast, going by his track record as a detribalised Nigerian.

According to her: “We are also celebrating our presidential candidate today, Bola Ahmed Tinubu of our great party, the APC.

“We’re supporting our incoming President, Bola Ahmed Tinubu, because of his track record. He is builder of people.

“Everywhere I have gone, statistics I have got, all you hear is that he is old. Nobody has said he has not achieved anything meaningful for the society.

“But there is something you cannot take away from Bola Ahmed Tinubu, impacting people, building people and I’m taking after him by empowering people, because God has made me a voice for the voiceless.

“When I had a close contact with Bola Ahmed Tinubu, I discovered that he may be old but what he has upstairs is not old, even at that, they say old wine tastes better.

“So for me and my associates, it is time to begin to look at antecedents, pedigree; Lagos is one of the best States in the country today because there is a foundation and that foundation is Bola Ahmed Tinubu.

“You know that before the primary elections, I was supporting the Southeast presidency. I came out bold because we need to balance the imbalance.

“But look at it, the PDP, which is owing the Southeast the ticket, took it all the way to the North. If you ask who is owing the Southeast the presidential ticket, it is actually the PDP.

“We have been giving our votes to the PDP since 1999. So, they are indebted to the people of the Southeast. But they took that unfortunate step, what do you want the APC to do? The PDP owes the Southeast first; there is a reason they took that step.

“So, I’m calling on our people not to waste their votes again on the PDP but to vote massively for Bola Ahmed Tinubu, we will not regret it. The position will surely come to the Southeast in the future, but for now, it is Tinubu all the way,” the Federal Commissioner added.

While rallying support for Mrs. Jennifer Ndubuisi, the 28 year-old House of Assembly candidate for APC Awgu North State Constituency, Tor said her emergence during the primary election was an act of God.

“Despite all the fights, even a rerun, but God gave her victory, she had additional two votes.

“Permit me however, to say that women need more elective positions. We are not satisfied; we want more because women have the capacity to change the society,” she said.

Source: Legit.ng