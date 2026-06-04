TikTok star Oloba Salo makes a startling announcement during a livestream with a traditional worshipper

The content creator claimed his experiences with some Islamic clerics influenced his decision

The TikToker's remarks about religion and spirituality have become a major talking point online

Nigerian TikTok personality Oloba Salo has made a surprising declaration about his faith during a recent livestream session.

The content creator announced that he had decided to leave Islam and embrace traditional worship.

Salo made the revelation while appearing in a live session with a traditional worshipper identified as MS Baba.

Oloba Salo claims his experiences with some Islamic clerics influenced his decision to dump the religion. Photos: Oloba Salo.

Source: Instagram

During the conversation, several topics relating to religion, spirituality, and personal experiences were discussed.

During the session, Salo began opening up about his personal encounters with religious leaders and how those experiences allegedly shaped his current beliefs.

According to the TikToker, he reached a point where he no longer felt comfortable continuing with the religion he had previously practised.

Speaking during the livestream, Salo claimed that he had spent a considerable amount of money seeking help from some Islamic clerics over the years.

He suggested that the experiences left him disappointed and contributed significantly to his decision.

“Now, I have dumped Islam for traditional worship. I have realised that religion is a scam. If I reveal the amount that some of the Islamic clerics have collected from me, it will be too controversial,” he said.

Watch the video here:

Reactions trail Oloba Salo's confession

Legit.ng compiled the reactions of social media users below:

@Abs_D4milare stated:

"People like Ms Baba should be more responsible when discussing religion because they can easily mislead others. Still, the bigger issue is that when someone claims Islam but doesn’t actually understand or practice it properly, it creates room for confusion and wrong interpretations."

@EkyDorlyn noted:

"He left islam for traditional worship, that's like going from frying pan to fire. Only Christianity is the true human religion others are just human invention."

@ChukuImmanuel noted:

"I told my guy that you’re into religion that don’t allow you to use your language why praying in the mosque why"

@stqinless_ noted:

"I said it this morning If those Boko Haram don’t release our children and go back to the north where they come from… They will radicalize people against Islam and it will threaten our Union as a Country You Cannot Kidnap Yoruba Children In Yoruba Land.. how dare you"

@Abs_D4milare shared:

"This guy, Ms Baba, really needs to be called out for misleading people about religion. But honestly, I can’t even blame him too much. When Salo himself doesn’t seem to fully understand the Islam he claims to practice, it becomes easy for people to get confused or misled."

Oloba Salo claims that he has spent a considerable amount of money seeking help from some Islamic clerics over the years. Photo: Oloba Salo.

Source: Instagram

Video of Salo earlier calling for security

In a previous report by Legit.ng, an update emerged on social media after TikTok star Oloba Salo was allegedly shot during a robbery attack.

The online sensation's video surfaced on social media, requesting security details to move around with him.

The video of Salo asking for security made the rounds on social media and drew the attention of Nigerians.

Source: Legit.ng