Ahead of the 2023 presidential polls, tension has begun to set in as former deputy senate president, Ike Ekweremadu was caught in a cross-fire of criticism recently

Ekweremadu who is also a PDP chieftain was seen in a video that surfaced on social media stating that the southeast will not vote for LP presidential candidate, Peter Obi

His remark was greeted with criticism on social media from obvious southeasterners who lambasted him for making such a comment about his own kinsman

Former deputy president of the Senate, Ike Ekweremadu is currently in a mix of criticism for his comment saying that the southeast region of Nigeria will not vote Labour Party flag bearer and ex-governor of Anambra state Peter Obi in the 2023 presidential polls, the Guardian newspaper reported.

As gathered by Legit.ng, the backlash started when a video of the PDP chieftain surfaced on social media where he stated that the southeast cannot afford to throw away their vote by voting Peter Obi in the forthcoming presidential polls.

A throwback video of how Senator Ekweremadu was humiliated in Germany also resurfaced on social media. Photo: Ike Ekweremadu

It was gathered that he made this comment shortly after Governor Ifeanyi Okowa was announced as running mate to PDP’s flag bearer, Atiku Abubakar.

Ekweremadu was quoted saying in the video:

"I come from the southeast, I can assure you that the southeast will vote for PDP, I can guarantee that. No doubt Peter (Obi) is our son, but you need to be dynamic. You ask ourselves can Peter win the presidential election, can the East afford to throw away their vote? Can we afford to be sentimental in matters that concern our people, our children, and our future, the answer is no. So we don't intend to do a thing which we will regret in the future."

“Okowa, of course, is one of us, so there is no difference between Okowa and Peter in terms of protecting the interest of the South. So we will go and give the people of the South East that opportunity.”

Nigerians reacts on Twitter

Reacting to the video of Ekweremadu that surfaced online, some Nigerians took to Twitter to lambast the for deputy senate president for his comment.

Nnaemeka Edeh with the twitter handle @NnaemekaEdeh1 posted a throwback video of how the ex-deputy senate president was humiliated in Germany.

He tweeted:

“Watch Ike Ekweremadu humiliation in Germany. We have not forgotten the unscrupulous fellow that wants the status to remain. He is the brain behind Father Ejike Mbaka criticisms of Peter Obi. Father Mbaka is on his payroll, the backlash surprised them all, Atiku never pick him as VP.”

Another tweet by Celestine Obi Omeje with the handle @CeleOmeje1, said:

“Ike Ekweremadu was one of those who worked against Peter Obi when he was picked to deputise Atiku in the last election because he wasn’t consulted, he has made himself god before millions of Igbos and he wants the status quo to remain.”

TOBEST @redgreencandle tweeted:

“Ekweremadu should be worried that no one regards him in SE. What he also failed to understand is that everything that has a beginning also has an end. It’s the end of the old era and this election will shock them. #PeterObi2023 stop giving Atiku hope where there’s none ,”

@Onyekachi_20 reacted:

“Lamo…..Ike Ekweremadu that has been sent into political oblivion is trying hard to make his heard by attacking Peter Obi. Atiku that has nothing than criminal records is wanting more.”

