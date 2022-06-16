Ahead of the 2023 presidential election, Father Ejike Mbaka has lashed out Peter Obi, Labour Party's standard flag bearer

Mbaka, the Spiritual Director of the Adoration Ministry, accused Obi of being stingy and said he won't win the election

The controversial cleric further alleged that Obi would close his ministry if he becomes the president of Nigeria in 2023

Enugu state - Fr. Ejike Mbaka, the Spiritual Director of the Adoration Ministry, Enugu, has said Peter Obi cannot be Nigeria’s president, describing the Labour Party presidential candidate as a stingy man.

Mbaka spoke during a prayer service on Wednesday, June 15, at the church in Enugu, which was attended by thousands of worshippers, BBC Igbo reported.

Prominent Catholic priest Ejike Mbaka has said that Peter Obi cannot become Nigeria's president. Photo credits: Mr. Peter Obi, Adoration Ministry Enugu Nigeria - AMEN

Source: Facebook

The controversial cleric said Obi was a man without a generous spirit, adding that “a gum-holder would not be accepted a Nigerian leader”.

“It is better to have a president who is a gifted old man than a young man with ‘gum’ hands,” he said.

PAY ATTENTION: Follow us on Instagram - get the most important news directly in your favourite app!

According to him, former Vice President Abubakar Atiku had shown that he is ready to run for office because he and Peter Obi are no longer in the running.

“Peter Obi has a mouthful, he has nowhere to go unless he kneels down on the Adoration altar.” Mbaka added.

The cleric alleged that Obi had had insulted the Holy Spirit, saying that he helped Obi to become governor in Anambra and that he never returned to thank God.

His words:

“Who doesn’t spend his money eating what you want to support? Do you want people to starve? If he becomes president, he will close our ministry.

“If Igbo people are looking for a representative in Nigeria, they are not the kind of person Peter Obi is. Whoever refuses to donate to the church should be the president?”

Peter Obi dumped APGA despite Ojukwu's support - Father Mbaka

Father Mbaka further stated that Obi left the APGA and joined the PDP, despite all the support that Odumegwu Ojukwu had given him to become governor.

The cleric added:

"He has now defected to the Labor Party, and his pregnancy is over."

Mbaka publicly apologises to Peter Obi, begs for forgiveness

Legit.ng recalls that in 2018 when Peter Obi was Atiku's running mate, Father Mbaka, had also made a similar allegation against Peter Obi.

However, he later begged for forgiveness and apologised to the former governor of Anambra state, Peter Obi for his comments when the PDP presidential running mate visited his church.

Mbaka, in a viral video, had tried to extract monetary commitment from the former vice-presidential candidate of the PDP but the later declined.

Source: Legit.ng