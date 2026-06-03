The former Chief of Army Staff, Lt. Gen. Tukur Buratai (Rtd), has commented on the recent abduction of schoolchildren and teachers in the Oriire Local Government Area of Oyo State.

Buratai, while speaking in an interview with the TVC, expressed confidence that the security operatives can locate the abducted pupils if they can locate social media influencers and other Nigerians on social media. He also called for more personnel to be recruited into the security forces.

Tukur Buratai, the former COAS, has commented on the kidnapping of children in Oyo Photo Credit: @HQNigerianArmy

Source: Twitter

In the interview, the former military boss said:

“I don’t believe security agencies can’t locate the bandits, if they can locate ordinary citizens, social media influencers….”

Bandits had abducted some children and teachers in some local governments in the southwest state in May. The incident has attracted national attention, leading to a response from the Federal Government.

Following the incident, President Bola Tinubu sent a high-powered delegation to the affected communities and assured the people that his administration is making efforts to secure the release of the victims.

However, the reaction of the former COAS has started generating reactions from Nigerians. Below are some of their reactions:

Bamikole Joseph Omotoye criticised the security operatives:

"If to abduct citizens criticising them on social media, they are good at that, but can’t trace bandits abducting students .. we understand it is political and orchestrated, but Nigerians will now realise the reasons why the corrupt current government should be voted out of power."

Mesiri A. Abraham criticised the security operatives in the country:

"@HQNigerianArmy, @DHQNigeria, simple question, so we have a specialised unit trained and equipped for these situations? The answer is NO! You can see from the erm erm of the former COAS, you are asking for recruitment when the ones there cannot boast of better training or equipment."

Solomon Uche PMP said the question should be directed to the police saddled with the responsibility of internal security:

"Our military has been turned into policemen. Questions like this should be directed to the police force saddled with the responsibility of internal security. Are we saying our police force is only meant to stop and search cars on the highway?"

Tinubu Akinwunmi explained why it could be difficult to trace the assailants in the forest:

"What we are facing is asymmetric warfare, different from criminals residing in a planned geographic location with a traceable address. For God's sake, these ppl are mobile. The military can only work with intelligence to intercept the movement of terrorists in each state."

You can see the video of Buratai on X here:

Source: Legit.ng