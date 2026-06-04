Sunday Igboho claimed he knew politicians allegedly supporting the kidnappers responsible for the abduction of pupils and teachers in Oyo State

The activist said he offered to lead a rescue mission into the kidnappers' hideouts but alleged that state authorities declined the proposal

Igboho maintained that political actors were working to destabilise the country and vowed to expose those allegedly aiding criminal groups

Yoruba Nation activist, Sunday Adeyemo, popularly known as Sunday Igboho, has claimed that certain politicians are linked to the recent abduction of schoolchildren in Oyo State and warned that he may publicly identify them if the attacks continue.

Igboho made the remarks while receiving newly elected leaders of the National Association of Nigerian Students (NANS), led by Akinteye Babatunde, at his residence in Ibadan, Punch reports.

Sunday Igboho claimed he knew politicians allegedly supporting the kidnappers. Photo: FB/SundayIgboho

Source: Facebook

He alleged that some political figures were providing support to criminal groups operating in parts of the country.

Who is behind Oyo kidnappings?

According to the activist, he possesses information about individuals allegedly backing the perpetrators and would reveal their identities if they fail to halt their activities.

“I know the politicians behind them, and if they do not stop perpetrating their evil acts, I will mention them all. I know them. The politicians behind them are the ones giving them ammunition and money,” he said.

Igboho also linked the country's security challenges to what he described as efforts by certain actors to create instability around President Bola Tinubu's administration.

“The same thing they did to Jonathan is what they are doing to Tinubu. They want to make the country ungovernable for him. They even have fake news propaganda to scare the masses and divert supporters away from the President,” he said.

Why did Igboho seek rescue mission?

The activist disclosed that he had offered to help secure the release of abducted pupils and teachers from Oriire Local Government Area but said his proposal did not receive approval from the Oyo State Government.

“If I am permitted to burst into the hideouts, they will flee. They are neither gnomes nor mannequins; they are humans, so that they could be dislodged,” he stated.

He further claimed that state authorities later informed him that the kidnappers had threatened to kill the captives if he attempted a rescue operation.

The Yoruba Nation activist alleged that politicians were providing support to criminal groups. Photo: FB/SundayIgboho

Source: UGC

“Later, they (Oyo government) informed me that the kidnappers said if I try to force myself to come rescue the children, they will kill them all,” he said.

The attack occurred on May 15 when gunmen reportedly stormed three schools in Oriire Local Government Area and abducted dozens of pupils and staff members. The affected institutions included Baptist Nursery and Primary School, Yawota; Community Grammar School, Esiele; and L.A. Primary School.

What is Iru Ekun security network?

Igboho used the occasion to speak about his proposed security outfit, known as the Iru Ekun Security Network. He said the Federal Government had granted approval for the initiative but alleged that restrictions from the state government prevented its deployment.

“After I arranged ‘Iru Ekun’ security network, the Federal Government permitted me, but the state government said no security must take a step behind them,” he said.

The controversy surrounding the abduction deepened after one of the victims, teacher Michael Oyedokun, was reportedly killed by his captors. Security agencies have since intensified efforts in forest areas around the affected communities as investigations and rescue operations continue.

Tension remains high across parts of Oyo State as residents await further developments regarding the remaining abductees and the ongoing security response.

Bandits storm national park service in Oyo, kill five

Earlier, Legit.ng reported that five operatives of the National Park Service stationed in Oloka, Orire Local Government Area of Oyo State were killed late Tuesday night, January 6, after gunmen stormed their post around 9pm.

Some of the officers were shot at, and others burned to death. The bandits then packed their weapons before fleeing into the forest.

Source: Legit.ng