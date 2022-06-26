Abdulmumin Jibrin says Rabiu Kwankwaso will not be a running mate to Peter Obi, flag bearer of the Labour Party (LP)

The idea that Rabiu Kwankwaso, presidential candidate of the New Nigeria Peoples Party (NNPP) will be a running mate to Peter Obi, flag bearer of the Labour Party (LP), has been rubbished by a former member of the House of Representatives, Abdulmumin Jibrin.

Jibrin made this known during an interview on Channels Television’s Sunday Politics on Sunday, June 26.

NNPP and LP are currently discussing a possible coalition for the 2023 presidential election in a bid to defeat the two major political parties.

Source: UGC

One talking point that has dominated the discussion is the choice of presidential candidate and running mate between Kwankwaso and Obi.

He said:

“Very clearly, Kwankwaso will not be the running mate to Peter Obi. By every standard, Kwankwaso should be the presidential candidate,” the NNPP chieftain said during the show.

“Kwankwaso has more political exposure and experience. He has a bigger profile when it comes to that (political exposure). He has more experience politically on how to win the election.

“At the end of the day, when you look at the equity contribution in terms of votes, it will be a ratio of about 70 to 30 percent. We are looking at bringing 70 percent of the contributions. Even if it is business – Peter Obi is experienced in business – he knows that whoever is bringing the larger percentage of the equity is expected to stay on board.”

Source: Legit.ng