Abakaliki, Ebonyi state - Governor David Umahi has said Ebonyi state will vote for the All Progressives Congress (APC) and not the Labour Party (LP) in the 2023 presidential election.

While Bola Tinubu, a former Lagos governor, is the presidential candidate of the APC, Peter Obi, a former governor of Anambra, is that of the LP.

David Umahi, governor of Ebonyi, says the state will vote for the APC in the 2023 presidential election. Photo credit: Governor David Nweze Umahi

Umahi contested the ruling party’s presidential ticket but lost out to Tinubu after polling 38 votes.

Obi, former Anambra governor, left the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) for the LP and secured the party's presidential ticket.

Speaking at the swearing-in of new commissioners and aides at the government house in Abakaliki, Ebonyi capital, Umahi said the states that LP has helped should vote for Obi, TheCable reported.

He added:

“Our party is APC and not the Labour Party. We will not vote for the Labour Party. We will vote for APC.

“The states that the Labour Party has helped should vote for them.

“The agenda of God for Ebonyi state is Ebonyi state agenda and that is what you should be telling them when they come to ask you, will you vote for. Tell them not to look for our votes, our votes belong to APC.”

The governor also expressed dismay that the state is not recording high registration of voters, Vanguard reported.

He said:

“It is very unfortunate that the different local government areas in the state are yet to witness high turnout of voters’ registration in the state, apart from Afikpo south that has so far registered over 71,000 voters, others are yet to make any meaningful impact."

2023 presidency: Tinubu meets Umahi

Earlier, Legit.ng reported that the APC presidential candidate, Tinubu, paid an unscheduled visit to Governor Umahi on Thursday, June 9.

The meeting, which was held behind closed doors in the early hours of Thursday at the Abuja residence Umahi, was part of the moves by the APC flag bearer towards reconciling all the aspirants who contested the party’s ticket with him.

It was also aimed at seeking support and addressing salient issues arising from the just concluded presidential convention.

