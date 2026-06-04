An old video of Funke Akindele answering fans’ questions about her friendships has resurfaced online

In the video, the actress addressed concerns about why she does not share posts about some people close to her

The clip resurfaced amid rumours that she and her best friend, Kamo, are no longer on speaking terms

Funke Akindele’s reason for not posting about her friends and besties has resurfaced as an old video of the actress trends online.

In the recording, a fan asked questions about her relationship with some people, and she explained why she no longer shares videos or posts about them.

Reactions as Funke Akindele shares why she stopped posting friends amid alleged feud with Kamo. Photo credit@funkejenifaakindele/@kamostate

Source: Instagram

According to her, if fans no longer see some people in her posts, it does not mean there is a problem between them.

She added that it usually means those people are busy with other engagements.

Fan asks Funke Akindele about Vee

A fan identified as Mide asked her to post more about someone known as Vee, and the actress responded that Vee had gone back to her house.

The star actress also appreciated her fans for their love and concern about her relationships with colleagues and friends.

Fans react to Funke Akindele’s comments

Fans question Funke Akindele on reason for not posting friends online. Photro credit@funkejenifaakindel

Source: Instagram

Reacting, fans said they were relieved that she is still on good terms with people they assumed she was at odds with.

Others noted that Akindele is very busy and does not have time for rumours or feuds, especially as she is preparing to release another movie.

A few others praised her for taking time to address fans’ concerns and clarify issues about her relationships on Snapchat, saying it was entertaining to watch.

This comes days after blogger Tosin Silverdam alleged that all may not be well between Akindele and one of her close friends, Kamo.

The two were previously very close, sharing moments on set and at each other’s homes.

Even Kamo’s wife had praised the actress in the past.

In his post, Silverdam claimed the duo no longer posts about each other or celebrates each other as they used to.

According to him, this reportedly began after Kamo was sent on a project with Toyin Abraham and Kunle Afolayan, with whom Akindele is also reportedly not on good terms.

Here is the X video below:

What fans said about Fubnek Akindele's video

Here are comments below

@lizzyjollof commented:

"People should know that other people have lives outside of being with FA. I don’t know why they keep asking and demanding things I don’t get."

@Oreofe reacted:

"The way she interacts with her fans on Snapchat is always funny and entertaining."

@bonike shared:

"Happy she’s clearing them because I don’t get it."

@oreoluwa_khadijat146 wrote:

"Aye wa da Olufunke is busy preparing to give us another banger this December."

Funke Akindele reacts to criticism about film

Meanwhile, Legit.ng had reported that the Nollywood actress shared a video where she was praying seriously in the Yoruba language.

She was on a movie location with her cast and crew when she decided to pray about her project.

Funke Akindele also went against all the forces that would not allow the project to be a success. However, a fan scolded her for it.

Source: Legit.ng