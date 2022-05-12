The presidential ambition of APC national leader Asiwaju Bola Tinubu has received yet another major boost

This is as the presidential hopeful got the full support of the governor of Gombe state, Inuwa Yahaya

Yahaya noted that it is payback time, revealing that Tinubu has worked assiduously for the growth of the APC

The presidential ambition of All Progressive Congress (APC) national leader, Asiwaju Bola Tinubu, received a boost in Gombe yesterday, following a meeting with Governor Inuwa Yahaya.

Yahaya pledged the support of the state’s delegates to the presidential aspirant, saying Tinubu should consider Gombe a second home.

The Asiwaju Media Office made this known in a statement, following Tinubu’s meeting with the party’s delegates in the state capital, Gombe, on May 10.

The dialogue was arranged and hosted by Yahaya and the state APC Chairman, Mr. Nitte Amangal.

Tinubu's agenda

Tinubu, according to the statement, unveiled his policy agenda for the nation, particularly as it relates to the agricultural sector and farmers’ status.

He promised to build on the current administration’s progress in the sector if elected president.

Asiwaju Tinubu pledged, if elected, to establish commodity boards to set minimum prices for strategically-important crops.

He noted that minimum price means that the farmer will be guaranteed an income that will provide a decent livelihood for all the work they do and for the vital contribution they make to the nation.

He hailed farmers for their hard toil and labour under often challenging conditions, emphasising their pivotal role in guaranteeing the country’s food security.

Tinubu appreciates Gombe APC delegates

The APC leader, according to the statement, thanked the governor and the delegates for their support, noting that as he moved towards the party’s nomination, the general election and hopefully the presidency, he would continue to reach out and consult broadly.

The statement added that Tinubu aimed to form an inclusive government that formulates the best policies and brings progressive good governance to the people.

Governor Yahaya described Asiwaju Tinubu as a leader with uncommon talent in identifying talents that could aid the country’s development.

He affirmed:

“Asiwaju is a prominent politician, a politician par excellence, a leader of men and a talent hunter."

Yahaya pledged his support

Tinubu visits Gombe Emir

The presidential aspirant also visited the Emir of Gombe, Alhaji Abubakar Abubakar, describing the royal father as an institution of great history and heritage.

He said:

“My courtesy call on you is a call of respect and tradition. I have come to seek your prayers and blessing for my presidential aspiration."

The royal father prayed for Tinubu, describing him as a household name in Nigeria’s politics with an impressive track record as a private sector businessman, governor of Lagos and a proven democrat.

Those who accompanied Tinubu

Joining Asiwaju Tinubu on the trip were former governor of the state, Senator Kashim Shettima; TETfund Chairman, Alhaji Kashim Shettima; former Secretary to the Government of the Federation, Mr. Babachir David Lawal; former Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) Chairman Nuhu Ribadu; presidential aide, Mallam Yau Darazo and former National Welfare Officer of APC, Alhaji Ibrahim Masari.

Senator Shettima said Asiwaju Tinubu had been a permanent feature of Nigeria’s politics and development since 1992, adding that his understanding of Nigeria’s politics and the economic challenges were almost unparalleled.

Tinubu meets APC's tough conditions, submits presidential form

Meanwhile, Asiwaju Tinubu has submitted his nomination and expression of interest forms ahead of the presidential primary of the ruling party.

The APC chieftain submitted the forms to the party on Wednesday, May 11, at the International Conference Centre, Abuja.

Legit.ng gathered that he was represented by the governor of Lagos state, Babajide Sanwo-Olu, a former Secretary to the Government of the Federation (SGF), Babachir Lawal, former Chairman of the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC), Nuhu Ribadu, amongst others.

2023: I’ve it all, Tinubu woos APC delegates in Katsina, boasts of track records

In another report, Tinubu boasted that he has the track records and experience to be the president of Nigeria.

The presidential hopeful who made this statement when he met Katsina state governor, Aminu Masari and APC delegates in the state disclosed he joined the contest to unite the country.

He said he has the experience to turn around the 'sorry' situation of the country especially in the economic and security sectors to ensure that Nigerians benefit from its resources.

