In a build-up to the 2023 presidential polls, some governors in the north have begun to issue their support for their preferred candidate

Governor Aminu Masari has pledged his support for APC stalwart, Bola Ahmed Tinubu as the right candidate for the job

Meanwhile, his Gombe State counterpart, Governor Muhammad Yahaya said he will be rooting for Vice President Yemi Osinbajo

The duo of Governor Aminu Masari of Katsina and Governor Muhammad Yahaya of Gombe has revealed their most preferred presidential candidate for the APC.

According to the Guardian newspaper, Governor Masari has pledged his allegiance to APC stalwart, Bola Ahmed Tinubu to land the presidential ticket of the APC.

The duo is divided in their opinion on who is the better aspirant to become the flag bearer of the party. Photo Credit: (@GovernorMasari, @GovernorInuwa)

Source: Twitter

Masari made this known while receiving delegates of the Tinubu support group who came to seek the support of the governor.

While speaking to the delegates, he described Tinubu as a cosmopolitan leader, one who has the capacity to help Nigeria curb incessant insecurity in the country.

He said:

“The problems facing Nigeria are many, but they are surmountable. But we need the right leader, and I believe Tinubu is the right man.”

2023: Gov Yahaya pledges support for VP Osinbajo

Meanwhile, Masari’s counterpart in Gombe state, Governor Muhammad Yahaya while stating his position on his preferred candidate disclosed that he will be rooting for Vice President Yemi Osinbajo.

Yahaya made the declaration in Gombe whilst he received delegates of the Yemi Osibajo support group.

Yahaya said:

“There is no one the presidential cap fits like you, the Vice President. We are solidly for you and behind you. It is you that this cap fits squarely, no doubt about that.

“I make bold to say that these people that you see here, in the traditional and other aspects of governance within our society, are committed to seeing that you actualize this ambition. You are the incoming president because we want this country to progress.”

Similarly, the Emir of Gombe, Alh. Abubakar Shehu lauded Osinbajo as one worthy to succeed President Muhammadu Buhari.

He said:

“Your role as the Head of the EMT has justified people’s support for you. We, therefore, pray for your continued success in your endeavors.”

