Tioruju Mondusi has opened up about a paternity issue involving his ex-wife that led him to take action against her

The veteran actor recently granted an interview in Yoruba, where he shared his painful experience from when he was still married to the mother of his children

His comments have generated mixed reactions from fans, with many sharing their views on DNA testing at birth

Veteran Nollywood actor Abdul Salam Taofeek Salami, better known as Tioruju Mondusi, has shared the painful experience he had in his long-term marriage.

The actor was a guest on a podcast where he spoke in Yoruba about his ex-wife and his children.

Reactions as Tioruju Mondusi speaks on not fathering two of his five children. Photo credit@kunleafodtv

Source: Instagram

According to him, his wife told him that he is not the father of two of his children, a revelation that broke his heart and made him react angrily.

Sharing more about his past, he noted that when his wife was pregnant, she left the house, and he had to search for her.

He explained that he went to her mother’s house, but what he saw left him heartbroken. According to him, upon entering the sitting room, he saw a picture of his wife hugging another man on the wall.

The movie star added that when her mother came into the room, she quickly removed the picture, thinking he had not seen it.

Tioruju Mondusi shares action taken on wife over paternity scam. Photo credit@kunleafodtv

Source: Instagram

Tioruju Mondusi shares more about his ex-wife

The actor further explained how his wife later spoke to him about the paternity of their children. He said that after he reacted angrily, she confronted him and told him that two of the children were not his.

According to him, she claimed that his first son, Ibrahim, and second, Habeeb, are his, but that he is not the father of the third and fifth children, while he is the father of the fourth.

Tioruju Mondusi said the revelation brought him to tears as he questioned why it had to happen to him.

He added that he was the one who named the children, whom he later discovered were not his and had been taking care of them.

Here is the Instagram video below:

What fans said about Tioruju Mondusi's interview

Here are comments below:

@o-peju reacted:

"Women! That’s why they say mothers are the only ones who can truly identify the father of their children."

@johl.rnt commented:

"Nawa o.. if na me,(God forbid) i will still do DNA for number 1 and 2."

@0zigboirughene stated:

"Some women do ask, what did he do to her. If not for anything abeg make Ona dy pity Ona children. Imagine someone you knew as your father all your life, is not your father."

@samuelsalalu wrote:

"DNA should be legalized from childbirth."

@deborahhulorunsola said:

"Haaaa, something shameful. Omo, this life."

@lizzycakesandmoreshared:

"Crazy things are really happening, but life goes on. You can check my page for crunchy and milky chinchin to munch on while we watch interesting and life-teaching stories like this one."

Wunmi shares cryptic post amid paternity saga

Legit.ng had reported that Wunmi, the widow of late singer Mohbad, reacted to a call for a new DNA test, addressing the issue while speaking about her son.

In the post, she noted that Liam was hers, and he will remain hers till God calls him home. Many asked questions about the boy's real father and shared their opinions on the DNA saga.

Source: Legit.ng