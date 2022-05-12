Bola Ahmed Tinubu might already be coasting to victory ahead of the 2023 presidential election in Nigeria

This follows a recent declaration made by governor Nasir El-Rufai in total support of Tinubu's presidential candidacy for the 2023 polls

Seeking support from All Progressives Congress delegates in Kaduna state, El-Rufai said he is with the party's national leader in his political ambition

The governor of Kaduna state, Nasir El-Rufai, on Thursday, May 12, threw his full support behind the presidential aspirations of the national leader of the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC), Bola Tinubu.

The governor in a swift political move openly declared his total support for Tinubu ahead of the forthcoming 2023 presidential election.

El-Rufai has said that he is fully in support of Tinubu's 2023 presidential ambition. Photo: Kaduna state governor

Source: Twitter

He made the declaration while speaking at the Murtala Square in Kaduna where the national leader of the APC, accompanied by the former Governor of Borno State, Kashim Shettima, former EFCC boss, Nuhu Ribadu and other dignitaries campaigned for support from party delegates.

Addressing the delegates earlier, the former Borno state government has assured the crowd that their state governor (El-Rufai) was solidly by their side.

In his reaction, El-Rufai noted that would need the support of the Kaduna APC delegates to take a decision on the 2023 presidential candidacy.

His words:

“I want to correct Kashim Shettima because he said the governor is fully with them."

The Kaduna state governor added that he could not do it (support Tinubu fully) all by himself unless the delegates from the state agree.

He asked:

“Before we confirm what Kashim Shetima said here, I want to confirm from our statutory delegates that are you with Asiwaju?”

With the delegates having responded in unison, to El-Rufai's question, the governor continued:

“Your Excellency, I do what they tell me, they are my bosses. This is how APC in Kaduna works."

