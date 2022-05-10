The national leader of the ruling APC and presidential aspirant, Bola Tinubu has maintained that he has all it takes to be Nigeria's next president

Tinubu who met with the Katsina State Governor, Aminu Masari and APC delegates in the state revealed the real reason why he joined the 2023 race

Jagaban as he is fondly called, while soliciting their support in the party’s primary election slated for May 28-30, boasted about his acclaimed leadership track records in Lagos

A former governor of Lagos state and leader of the All Progressive Congress (APC), Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu, has declared that he has the track records and experience to be the president of Nigeria.

The presidential hopeful, who made this statement when he met Katsina state Governor, Aminu Masari and APC delegates in the state, disclosed he joined the contest to unite the country.

He said he has the experience to turn around the 'sorry' situation of the country especially in the economic and security sectors to ensure that Nigerians benefit from its resources, Premium Times report.

Tinubu meets Katsina state Governor, Aminu Masari and APC delegates.

Source: Facebook

His position regarding other aspirants in the race

Tinubu is contesting against more than 10 others for the APC presidential ticket. Other contestants include his longtime political ally, vice president Yemi Osinbajo; minister of transportation, Rotimi Amaechi; senate president, Ahmed Lawan; President of Africa Development Bank, Akinwumi Adeshina and others.

Apparently speaking on the number of candidates, Tinubu said:

“Anybody can run but not everybody can become President. You have to have the track records, experience, vision, training and the developmental programme – a vision of changing a nation from poverty to prosperity. I’ve it all; I’m different from them. They’re candidates, they’re aspirants but I’m an aspirant."

What he would do if elected president

He also promised to bring an end to incessant strikes by the Academic Staff Union of Universities, ASUU.

Tinubu said it is unacceptable for strikes to continue depriving Nigerian students of their right to education.

He affirmed:

“We will spend resources and investment necessary to move education forward in this country."

Tinubu meets Katsina state Governor, Aminu Masari and APC delegates.

Source: Facebook

Katsina governor commended Tinubu's leadership style

Speaking, the governor of Katsina state, Masari, said Tinubu is 'our leader' who deserves respect from everyone.

He commended Tinubu for being a true Nigerian who gave every Nigerian a chance to participate in government when he was the governor of Lagos.

Masari said the APC national leader has turned around the fortune of Lagos’ economy.

