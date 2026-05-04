Sisi Alagbo’s husband, Engineer Akeem, has been sighted reciting the Quran amid the controversy trailing him online

The businessman has been trending over a viral video, and he has since asked for forgiveness

What he was wearing and the verse he recited generated hot takes among fans on social media

Engineer Akeem, the husband of businesswoman Sisi Alagbo, has continued to trend days after their viral, controversial video.

Akeem had come online to apologise after sharing his version of the story over the controversy and asked for forgiveness following the viral clip.

Reactions as Sisi Alagbo’s hubby turns to God after viral controversy, recites Quran. Photo credit@adesolaakeembukola

Source: Instagram

In a video making the rounds, he was seen in a blue outfit praying and reciting the Quran inside his car. He appeared focused as he recited in Arabic while reading from the holy book.

At intervals, he lifted his eyes to glance at the camera he was using to record the video.

Fans react to Engineer Akeem’s video

Reacting, fans of the businessman and his partner shared their observations about the clip.

Some mocked him and called him names, recalling the incident that made him trend online. Others suggested that he had already planned to seek forgiveness before the video went viral.

Sisi Alagbo’s hubby turns to God after viral controversy. Photo credit@adesolaakeembukola

Source: Instagram

A few people joined him in prayer and asked Allah to accept his supplications while praying that he would be guided on the right path.

However, many reacted with laughter emojis, taunting him and raining curses on him and his family.

Please remember that after the viral controversy, Akeem admitted fault and acknowledged the weight of the situation in some posts shared online

He described the incident as deeply embarrassing, noting that it had affected not just him but also his family, friends, and associates.

Here is the Instagram video below:

Reactions trail Sisi Alagbo's husband's post online

Legit.ng compiled the reactions of social media users about the new post made by the businessman. Here are comments below:

@ hon_charlie reacted:

"Omo God get patience sha. What is the meaning of this? The man is very funny, sha, and God is patient too."

@aysporty commented:

"May Allah graciously accept your forgiveness and guide you on the right path in shaa Allah."

@adeshinaadewalewahab stated:

"After three people, you come dey recited Quran for us ma worry hand go soon touch you."

@omooba_ijiniga shared:

"I first think na prison cloth he wear ooo. God id truly patient."

@ yehmefashionpalace_kampala said:

"There is no problem, God does not want the death of a sinner except he does not do anything and come to repentance."

@animoowo3 wrote:

"You owe nobody an explanation, you did what most others are doing, but they are here forming saint shior."

Kolu's bedroom tape with TikTok baddie

Legit.ng earlier reported that a 35-second bedroom clip featuring pint-sized Nigerian streamer Kolu with an unidentified TikTok baddie went viral. In the footage, the streamer was seen cuddling and posing with the woman in a red gown top amid beige sheets and curtains.

The video, posted on Thursday, March 26, drew thousands of reactions from netizens.

Source: Legit.ng