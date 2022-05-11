Asiwaju Bola Tinubu has set the pace again as he submits his presidential nomination and expression of interest forms

The former governor of Lagos state was said to have secured the signatures of 370 delegates required the form can be submitted

Ahead of the APC presidential primary, Tinubu has been travelling around the country to woo delegates to his side

FCT, Abuja - Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu, a chieftain of the All Progressives Congress (APC), has submitted his nomination and expression of interest forms ahead of the presidential primary of the ruling party.

Tinubu submitted the forms to the party on Wednesday, May 11, at the International Conference Centre, Abuja, The Punch reported.

Governor Babajide Sanwo-Olu, Babachir Lawal, Sen Abu Ibrahim, others submitted Asiwaju Bola Tinubu's presidential forms. Photo credit: @Mr_JAGs

Legit.ng gathers that he was represented by the governor of Lagos state, Babajide Sanwo-Olu, a former Secretary to the Government of the Federation (SGF), Babachir Lawal, former Chairman of the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC), Nuhu Ribadu, amongst others.

APC presidential primary: Tinubu secures 370 delegates

It was gathered that Tinubu secured 370 delegates from across the country to complete the submission of his presidential forms.

Recall that as a precondition for submitting their expression of interest and nomination forms, the ruling party had mandated its presidential aspirants to submit the forms with the signatures of 10 statutory delegates from each state and the Federal Capital Territory.

Each aspirant was required to get the signatures of 370 statutory delegates, covering the 36 states of the federation and the Federal Capital Territory (FCT).

The aspirants must also sign undertakings to accept the results of the primaries and work for whoever emerges as the flagbearer ahead of 2023, among other conditions.

2023: I’ve it all, Tinubu woos APC delegates in Katsina, boasts of track records

Meanwhile, Legit.ng had previously reported that Tinubu boasted that he has the track records and experience to be the president of Nigeria.

The presidential hopeful who made this statement when he met Katsina state governor, Aminu Masari and APC delegates in the state disclosed he joined the contest to unite the country.

He said he has the experience to turn around the 'sorry' situation of the country especially in the economic and security sectors to ensure that Nigerians benefit from its resources.

