Rivals Iyabo Ojo and Lizzy Anjorin could be the next set of celebrities who will find themselves in the boxing ring

Iyabo recently made waves after she challenged her colleague to a boxing bout over their dispute online

Lizzy Anjorin also caused a stir after she accepted the boxing challenge with several conditions

Nigerians may be in for another boxing bout barely a few days after steamer Carter Efe defeated singer Portable in a boxing ring.

On Sunday, May 3, 2026, Nollywood actress Iyabo Ojo challenged her rival and colleague Lizzy Anjorin to a boxing fight.

Lizzy Anjorin reacts as Iyabo Ojo challenges her to a boxing bout. Credit: iyabojofespris/lizzyanjorin

Source: Instagram

Sharing a video of her practising, Iyabo called on businessman E-Money and music executive, Soso Soberekon, to sponsor their match, a request which the duo responded to in her comment section.

She wrote,

"Over to you @iam_emoney1 @sososoberekon no long talk ……….. how much £ …………….. on the table Team A Iyabo Team B Liz."

Lizzy Anjorin and Iyabo Ojo have constantly dragged each other on social media. Recently, Legit.ng reported that Iyabo shared a lizard meme on Lizzy's Instagram page, which made the latter fire back with bold claims

The video Iyabo Ojo shared is below:

Lizzy Anjorin accepts Iyabo Ojo's boxing challenge

Reacting, Lizzy Anjorin responded with an open letter, agreeing to go head-to-head with Iyabo.

She, however, revealed that Iyabo's partner and music executive, Paulo, will also have to face her man, Lawal, in the ring. Lizzy revealed that she would only agree to face Iyabo in the ring then.

She wrote in part:

"You (Paulo) and Chief Lawal will fight 10 rounds non-stop in the ring. Then the next day, it will be Iyabo Ojo and me in the ring. **NB:** - You can’t talk about your status or claimed fake riches. - The last time I checked, you and Iyabo Ojo are still tenants while Chief Lawal owns estates and mansions. - I challenge both of you to show your properties and achievements with proper documentation for verification."

Lizzy Anjorin lists conditions to fight Iyabo Ojo in boxing ring. Credit: lizzyanjorin

Source: Instagram

While requesting a date for the boxing bouts, Lizzy Anjorin added,

"I can’t wait to meet Iyabo Ojo in the ring to set the record straight for coming after my family."

Lizzy Anjorin's social media post as she accepts Iyabo Ojo's challenge is below:

Reactions as Iyabo Ojo challenges Lizzy Anjorin

Legit.ng compiled some of the reactions. Read the comments below:

iam_emoney1 commented:

"Oya now let's go there."

pauloo2104 said:

"@sososoberekon @iam_emoney1 please make sure you bring Ambulance say no to Cho Cho Cho."

aodukoya reacted:

"Tikanra tikanra ni Iyabo fi ma Lu elepe pa, 10 blow tori Rakeem, 2 Blow to ri Pricilia, 2 blow for baba Jeje, 2 blow for Jux , 2 blow for Oga Paulo. Iyabo Oyaaaa."

bykota_collections commented:

"Queen Mother please calm down if you go with this energy, somebody will land at the hospital."

Iyabo Ojo sends heartfelt message to Toyin Abraham

Legit.ng also reported that Toyin Abraham and Iyabo Ojo dismissed speculations of a feud between them.

As Iyabo's movie hit the cinema on Friday, April 3, 2026, Abraham was one of the celebrities who showed support for Ojo.

Her direct message to her fans also caught Ojo's attention, who expressed her gratitude, referring to the actress as her sister.

Source: Legit.ng