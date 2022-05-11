Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu has spoken on the possible outcomes of the forthcoming APC presidential primary

The APC leader told his followers that to put their mind at rest as he has done most of the work required for him to win

Tinubu, a former governor of Lagos state, however, said if he loses the primary, if he will accept defeat

Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu, an All Progressives Congress (APC) chieftain and presidential aspirant, speaks about what he will do if he loses the party’s primaries.

In a video shared on Twitter on Wednesday, May 11, by Jubril Gawat, a media aide to Governor Babajide Sanwo-Olu, Tinubu who spoke in the Yoruba language said he is ready for the primaries.

Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu says he is ready for the primaries and whatever the outcome is, he will take it. Photo credit: @Mr_JAGs

Source: Twitter

He also assured his followers that he will emerge victorious. He, however, said if he loses, he will accept defeat.

"If they defeat me, I will return home," the former governor of Lagos state said in Yoruba language.

In his own translation of what Tinubu said, Gawat tweeted:

"Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu says he is ready for the primaries and whatever the outcome is, he will take it BUT he assured his massive supporters across the country that he has done most of the work and everyone should put their mind at rest."

