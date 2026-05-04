A video of some market women rejoicing over the birth of Lateef Adedimeji and Mo Bimpe's triplet recently went viral

The video also caught the new mum's attention as she sought assistance in finding the woman

The video, as well as Mo Bimpe's reactions, has further sparked heartwarming messages about the Nollywood couple's triplet

Nollywood actress Mo Bimpe has sweetly responded to a video showing a group of market women rejoicing over the birth of her triplets.

In the video, which has since gone viral, some elderly women were seen dancing at what looked like a market setting as they happily sang Yoruba gospel songs.

A clip also captured the women with a crate of soft drinks as they offered prayers and thanksgiving while speaking about Lateef Adedimeji and Mo Bimpe during the celebration.

“Thank God on behalf of Bimpe, Lateef wife,” one of them said as they danced.

Reacting to the video on her Instagram story, Bimpe, who was emotional, expressed excitement as she called for the women to be identified. She revealed she would like to host them at the triplets’ celebration.

“Find them for me! They need to attend our party,” she wrote.

In related news, Legit.ng reported that Mo Bimpe spoke publicly for the first time after the joyful arrival of her triplets.

Mo Bimpe took to her Instagram story to describe how deeply moved she was by the reactions of friends, family, and even strangers.

The video of market women rejoicing and Mo Bimpe's reaction is below:

Reactions as market women rejoice with Mo Bimpe and Lateef Adedimeji

Legit.ng compiled some of the reactions. Read the comments below:

arike_20 commented:

"This is pure gold. Using your celebration to honor the joy of others is a top tier move. Mobimpe understands that joy is contagious; bringing these grandmas to the party is a beautiful blessing."

Talential said:

"We're all so happy , Massive congratulations to the couple, the family and your fans generally but we can't all be there'o, we'll watch online ,sending love and hugs for my kings, Oloun'a wowonpo funwa'o."

jemmyajibola commented:

"Mk she invite my mom too o cuz the way she danced ehn

Hoelami said:

"I’ve never been this happy for any celebrity, I was happy the day I heard the news."

ree_rehanat commented:

"Everyone has been celebrating her."

Blogger under fire over comment about Mo Bimpe

Legit.ng previously reported that a blogger came under fire over his derogatory remark about actor Lateef Adedimeji's wife, actress Mo Bimpe, in 2025.

The Instagram blogger, who called out the actress boldly, claimed she had no womb. According to the blogger, it would take only divine intervention for the actress to have a child.

On Friday, May 1, 2026, Lateef and Mo Bimpe announced the birth of not just a child but triplets, stirring excitement among fans and colleagues in the entertainment industry.

After the announcement, Nigerians in high numbers flooded the blogger's page who had made a bold claim about Mo Bimpe with clapbacks.

Source: Legit.ng