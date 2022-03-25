One of the biggest stories from international media outfits, including those in Nigeria was the revelation from Ukraine's military on plots to assassinate President Vladimir Putin and the identity of his successor.

War in Ukraine: Method To Assassinate Putin Revealed, Possible Successor Named

While Russia's aggression and invasion are claiming innocent lives in Ukraine, the government and people of the nation back home are bearing the brunt of attendant global sanctions stifling the economy.

A top story that trended over the week was about plots to kill President Putin of Russia

For this reason, there are growing, internal plots to topple President Vladimir Putin's government and bring in new leadership under the director of the Federal Security Service (FSB), director Oleksandr Bortnikov.

Videos: Watch the Moment Bianca Ojukwu Slapped Obiano’s Wife during Soludo’s inauguration

The inauguration of Professor Chukwuma Soludo as the governor of Anambra state witnessed a mild chaos.

The wife of the immediate past governor, Willie Obiano, Ebelechukwu and Mrs Bianca Ojukwu, the widow of Dim Odumegwu, were involved in a fracas at the event.

While there were contradictory reports as to who slapped whom, it was gathered that the incident occurred immediately after Soludo took his oath of office.

Reactions As President Buhari's Superb Handwriting Surfaces Online

Joe Igbkwe, an aide to Governor Babajide Sanwo-Olu on Tuesday, March 22, disclosed President Muhammdu Buhari's handwritten message at Ibeju Lekki, Lagos, where he commissioned the Dangote Fertiliser Plant.

President Buhari wrote the note after the tape cutting ceremony of the multi-billion dollars project which will unarguably act as a catalyst for Nigeria's economic boom.

IN CASE YOU MISSED IT: Atiku, Tinubu missing as Primate Ayodele releases list of those who will succeed Buhari

As 2023 draws close, many Nigerians have been wondering who will take over from the incumbent president, Muhammadu Buhari ahead of the general election.

In what seems to be a startling development was the recent prophetic declarations for 2022 by the leader Of INRI Evangelical Spiritual Church, Primate Elijah Ayodele, which was forwarded to Vanguard Wednesday, where the cleric named some top politicians who are likely to become Nigeria’s next president and vice in 2023.

Contenders and Pretenders: 6 Strong APC Politicians Who Could Succeed President Buhari in 2023

When news broke on Monday, January 10, that Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu was in Aso Rock, many thought it was just one of those regular closed-door meetings President Muhammadu Buhari routinely holds with influential personalities which one may never get to know what was discussed.

However, this was different!

Shortly after the meeting was over, it became clear that it was unusual. This kind would define the fate of Africa's most populous nation: Tinubu announced in a press conference he had told the president of his intention to succeed him in 2023.

Disgraceful Send Off? Ebelechukwu Makes History, Becomes First Governor’s Wife To Be Sent Off With a Slap

In what can be termed as the first in the history of Nigeria, the wife of former governor of Anambra state, Ebelechukwu has become the first Nigerian first lady to be slapped on the day and venue of inauguration.

This history was made at the inauguration of Prof. Charles Soludo as new governor of Anambra state at the State House, Awka on Thursday, March 16.

Bianca Ojukwu Confirms Giving Obiano’s Wife "Dirty Slap", Gives Reason

Bianca Ojukwu, widow of late Chukwuemeka Odumegwu Ojukwu, has confirmed that she slapped immediate past Anambra First Lady, Ebele Obiano on Thursday, March 17, in Awka, Anambra state.

Recall that two women had engaged in a public fight which temporarily disrupted the inauguration of Charles Soludo as the sixth governor of Anambra state.

Source: Legit.ng