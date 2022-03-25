A former governor of Lagos, Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu has donated N1billion for the construction of a leadership centre in the state's university

The vice-chancellor of the higher institution announced the donation during its 25th convocation ceremony

Tinubu presided over the affairs of Lagos state from 1999 to 2007 and has since assumed the role of the national leader of APC

LASU - Presidential aspirant and chieftain of All Progressives Congress (APC), Asiwaju Bola Tinubu, has donated a Centre of Leadership Development worth N1billion to Lagos State University (LASU), Ojo.

LASU Vice-Chancellor, Prof. Ibiyemi Olatunji-Bello, announced the donation at the 25th convocation lecture of LASU on Thursday, March 24.

Tinubu has donated a leadership centre in LASU worth N1billion. Photo credit: Pius Utomi Ekpei/AFP

Source: Getty Images

Leadership newspaper reports that Tinubu was represented at the event by Dr. Obafemi Hamzat, the deputy governor of Lagos state.

Speaking through Hamzat, Tinubu urged government support for strategic industries that would employ young people and unleash their productive capacity.

He said that government backing of strategic manufacturing and industries would open the door wider to youth-owned start-up businesses.

His words:

“National industrial and employment policies must jump from the pages of documents and come to real life.

“This will help to reform the society to improve the economic prospects of young people in it.

“We need a new more convivial way, a way that gives you the right start at a fair chance of durable prosperity.”

He added that no longer should our national compass remain pointed towards poverty instead of prosperity and towards lack, instead of abundance.

The Guardian newspaper reports that honorary doctorate degrees were conferred on some prominent Nigerians at the event.

They include business mogul, Goodie Ibru; chairperson of Nigerians in Diaspora Commission, Abike Dabiri-Erewa; Kano state governor, Abdullahi Ganduje; Borno state governor, Babagana Zulum and former chairman of First Bank, Mrs. Ibukunola Awosika.

Daily Trust newspaper reports that the rank of Emeritus Professor was conferred on distinguished Professor Peter Akinsola Okebukola, the chairman of council of the National Open University of Nigeria, and on the council and board of trustees of 10 universities across the world.

The event was graced by important personalities and monarchs including the Emir of Kano, Alh. Aminu Ado Bayero, white cap chiefs, and other traditional rulers.

Meanwhile, with a Cumulative Grade Point Average (CGPA) of 4.97 over a scale of 5.0, Benjamin Damilare Olowu became the overall Best Graduating Student at the 25th LASU convocation.

According to the Lagos state government website, the valedictorian, who hails from Epe local government area of the state, finished from the Department of Mechanical Engineering with the highest grade point in the faculty’s record.

Source: Legit.ng